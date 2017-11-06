There are a lot of things going on these days with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Their defense, (which is non–existent), their current 12th place standing in the horrible Eastern Conference, and now things falling out of their coach's mouth.

During Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, something mysteriously fell out of head coach Tyronn Lue in the fourth quarter while he was trying to give instructions to his team from the sideline.

What in the word just fell out of Tyronn Lue's mouth?! 😂😂 A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

It is not clear what the object was. Could it be a piece of candy, a ring, or some other thing that probably doesn't belong in his mouth?

Do we need to get investigators, or CSI Cleveland on the case to find out what it was?