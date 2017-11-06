1. Give John Lynch credit. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, when the 49ers GM tried to inquire about trading for quarterback Jimmy Garappolo before the season, Bill Belichick told him Garappolo was not available. So Lynch then turned his attention to acquiring Tom Brady.

John Lynch is a legend for trying to trade for Tom Brady 😂



(via @JayGlazer) https://t.co/sggaVkeLOx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2017

2. So, Deion Sanders got all pissy because Tony Romo said that Prime Time was not a good tackler during yesterday's Chiefs-Cowboys game. Sanders ripped into Romo on the NFL Network, citing Romo's playoff record and interceptions.

Tony Romo made a joke about Deion Sanders’ poor tackling today. So Deion got Romo back by absolutely roasting him on the NFL Network. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HcEmvgASNY — Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) November 6, 2017

But guess what? Romo was right. Sanders was an awful tackler.

3. Sure, it's not exactly a potato sack race, but don't sleep on Chris Long's sack celebration. The Eagles defensive end busted out a solid effort yesterday.

4. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman stopped by the SI.com office today and I discovered he had a cracked iPhone. Terrible look for a World Series champion.

Really enjoyed interviewing @ABREG_1 for https://t.co/idrijiiFsJ. However, the dude is a WS champ & he’s using a cracked iPhone. Come on! pic.twitter.com/CwIOxKKJoy — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 6, 2017

5. Puff Daddy needs to be sued for copyright infringement. The rapper announced yet another name change, this time going to Brother Love. Any old-school WWE fan knows there is only one Brother Love.

6. As proven in the video below, every video of Giants coach Ben McAdoo needs Curb Your Enthusiasm music.

Ben McAdoo isn't very enthusiastic about halftime speeches... A post shared by deadspin (@deadspin) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

7. It's always interesting to see what stories athletes respond to. Obviously Dwyane Wade feels strongly about this issue.

So we’re making fake quotes up now. Oh wait that’s what everyone does nowadays. Carry on with the tomfoolery https://t.co/4yBXPosVS4 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 6, 2017

BONUS ITEM: I have no idea how you'd even go about picking tonight's Lions-Packers game. I'm thinking under 42.5.