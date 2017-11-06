Traina Thoughts: John Lynch Inquired About Trading For Tom Brady

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

When Bill Belichick told John Lynch that Jimmy Garappolo was not available, Lynch asked about Tom Brady.

By Jimmy Traina
November 06, 2017

1. Give John Lynch credit. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, when the 49ers GM tried to inquire about trading for quarterback Jimmy Garappolo before the season, Bill Belichick told him Garappolo was not available. So Lynch then turned his attention to acquiring Tom Brady. 

2. So, Deion Sanders got all pissy because Tony Romo said that Prime Time was not a good tackler during yesterday's Chiefs-Cowboys game. Sanders ripped into Romo on the NFL Network, citing Romo's playoff record and interceptions.

But guess what? Romo was right. Sanders was an awful tackler.

3. Sure, it's not exactly a potato sack race, but don't sleep on Chris Long's sack celebration. The Eagles defensive end busted out a solid effort yesterday.

4. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman stopped by the SI.com office today and I discovered he had a cracked iPhone. Terrible look for a World Series champion.

5. Puff Daddy needs to be sued for copyright infringement. The rapper announced yet another name change, this time going to Brother Love. Any old-school WWE fan knows there is only one Brother Love.

6. As proven in the video below, every video of Giants coach Ben McAdoo needs Curb Your Enthusiasm music.

Ben McAdoo isn't very enthusiastic about halftime speeches...

A post shared by deadspin (@deadspin) on

7. It's always interesting to see what stories athletes respond to. Obviously Dwyane Wade feels strongly about this issue.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

BONUS ITEM: I have no idea how you'd even go about picking tonight's Lions-Packers game. I'm thinking under 42.5.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters