It was time to blow up the Georgia Dome on Monday. However, one cameraman filming the implosion for the Weather Channel ran into some bad luck, which led to a must-see video.

Just as the button was hit to do away with the Atlanta arena and cameras were rolling so people could see the action, a bus drove right in front of the view.

Fortunately, microphones picked up the disgruntled cameraman cursing up a storm before the bus continued on its merry way, opening up the shot again.