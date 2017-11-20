Timing Is Everything. Bus Ruins Georgia Dome Implosion For Live Audience

Cameraman loses it when a bus casually drives in front of his big moment.

By Jimmy Traina
November 20, 2017

It was time to blow up the Georgia Dome on Monday. However, one cameraman filming the implosion for the Weather Channel ran into some bad luck, which led to a must-see video.

Just as the button was hit to do away with the Atlanta arena and cameras were rolling so people could see the action, a bus drove right in front of the view.

Fortunately, microphones picked up the disgruntled cameraman cursing up a storm before the bus continued on its merry way, opening up the shot again.

 

