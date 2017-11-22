Traina Thoughts: Mike Leach's Thoughts On Weddings Are Something Else

Washington State football coach Mike Leach has VERY strong thoughts about weddings.

By Jimmy Traina
November 22, 2017

1. If you're reading this, you're either goofing off at work until you can get out of there to start enjoying your Thanksgiving or you've clicked on this during some very brief downtime as you get ready to celebrate the holiday. Either way, make sure carve out 3 minutes and 15 seconds to watch this full video above of Washington State coach, Mike Leach, share his thoughts on why wedding planning is so awful.

2. Five years ago today...

3. This is so wrong. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan announced that he and his wife were having their second child yesterday, via this tweet.

Of course, someone had to go and do this.

4. "You're an embarrassment." Eagles running back Jay Ajayi couldn't finish a run against the Cowboys Sunday night, which prompted a solid roasting from his teammates.

5. Joel Embiid = still the greatest.

6. We told you yesterday that Mike Francesa said on Monday he could manage the Yankees. The Sports Pope doubled down on his claim during Tuesday's show.

7RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: In this vintage video from 1987, the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, shares what he is thankful for.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

BONUS ITEM: Thanksgiving picks -- Vikings -3, Cowboys +1, Redskins -7.

More Extra Mustard

