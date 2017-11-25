President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday night with another hot take that got the sports world involved.

This time, however, Trump decided that he was contacted about being TIME's Person of the Year for a second year in a row, and he said he "would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot," without official confirmation.

But Trump said he opted to decline because apparently not being given the honor automatically wasn't good enough for him.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Well cue much laughs and clapbacks later, including some pretty famous athletes saying they opted out of their own special honors.

Sports Illustrated called and said I was probably going to be Sportsman of the Year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview. I’m not proud of my recent perm and have a interpretive dance class at the interview time so I turned it down! No Thanks SI!! — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 25, 2017

Syndergaard even tweeted back "Lies!!!" to one user who said they called mascot Mr. Met instead.

Then, tennis superstar Andy Murray got in a British take.

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

TIME later dismissed the Trump's claim with a tweet, saying "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year."

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

TIME Inc.'s chief content officer Alan Murray also tweeted there is "not a speck of truth here."

We'll all be waiting for Dec. 6 to see who actually is honored.