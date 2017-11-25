Sports Figures Have Fun With President Trump's 'Person of the Year' Claim

President Donald Trump had to know endless jokes would follow his latest tweet. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 25, 2017

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday night with another hot take that got the sports world involved. 

This time, however, Trump decided that he was contacted about being TIME's Person of the Year for a second year in a row, and he said he "would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot," without official confirmation.  

But Trump said he opted to decline because apparently not being given the honor automatically wasn't good enough for him.

Well cue much laughs and clapbacks later, including some pretty famous athletes saying they opted out of their own special honors. 

Syndergaard even tweeted back "Lies!!!" to one user who said they called mascot Mr. Met instead. 

Then, tennis superstar Andy Murray got in a British take.

TIME later dismissed the Trump's claim with a tweet, saying "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year."

TIME Inc.'s chief content officer Alan Murray also tweeted there is "not a speck of truth here."

We'll all be waiting for Dec. 6 to see who actually is honored.

