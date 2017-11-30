1. Bill Belichick was mic'd up for the Patriots' 35-17 win against the Dolphins last Sunday. We all know that Bill isn't exactly Mr. Warm and Fuzzy, but seeing him repeatedly show zero emotion whatsoever on each of the Patriots' five touchdowns was still hilarious. My favorite highlight in the three-minute clip comes about a minute-and-a-half in when he loses his mind while asking an official for a measurement.

The @Patriots scored 5 touchdowns in week 12.

Can you guess what Bill Belichick's reaction was to each one? #SoundFX pic.twitter.com/bs3Ws3ujF9 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 30, 2017

2. If you're a long-time reader of SI.com or a watcher/listener of the Dan Patrick Show, you know Andrew Perloff. His weekly column is called "Andrew Perloff Has Issues," and boy, does he. Full disclosure, we've been friends for a long time and I love the guy, but, holy cow, his takes are awful. Before the NFL season started, Perloff was pumping up Vikings quarterback Case Keenum. I mocked him and told Keenum was terrible. Clearly, Perloff was 100 percent right and I was 100 percent wrong and he likes to let me know about it.

Case Keenum's play speaks for itself. I don't need to say anything else to his and my detractors like @JimmyTraina https://t.co/sbImXZ1fSZ — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 19, 2017

You gave me such a hard time for saying Keenum was good and then you write this "Vikings: Case Keenum - Who would've guessed this one? He's been solid and fun to watch." ???? — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 29, 2017

However, as usual, Perloff throws all the credibility he builds up away when he posts nonsense, as he did this morning.

Random question: Will Matthew Stafford make the Hall of Fame? — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 30, 2017

The concept of Matt Stafford as a Hall of Famer is so ridiculous, but it's typical Perloff. Yet, I can't even call it Perloff's worst take, because we have this gem on the record.

@JimmyTraina @AndyGray35 Just want to be on the record - Nate Peterman is one of my guys. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 15, 2017

3. Bo Jackson turns 55 years old today. Thirty years ago today, he racked up 221 yards on 18 carries against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The highlights were a 91-yard TD run and bulldozing Brian Bosworth.

4. In honor of the Tennessee coaching search debacle, the Pardon My Take guys, Big Cat and PMT, have reworked Billy Joel's classic, Piano Man, into Schiano Man and it's brilliant.

SING US A SONG YOUR A SCHIANO MAN pic.twitter.com/Q2aMYZNry9 — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 30, 2017

5. On the heels of his old partner, Mike Francesa, going off on the Giants and coach Ben McAdoo for benching Eli Manning, the Pope's old partner, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo had his own meltdown on SiriusXM yesterday. The Doggy called out Giants fans for being complete phonies and frauds regarding Manning.

6. WWE superstar John Cena is currently in Sydney, Australia, where tried his hand at cricket. It did not go so well.

Would you fancy playing cricket against @JohnCena? 😬 pic.twitter.com/EIdELKSBdx — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 29, 2017

7. Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis is now a lizard.

Anyway, Porzingis on healing, presented without comment: "They call me the lizard because I recover so quickly from things. So hopefully it’s nothing too big and I’m going to get treatment and hopefully the lizard will be ready for Sunday. ... Lizard is my secret name." — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) November 30, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: This newest episode of Something To Wrestle that will drop tomorrow is about Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Obviously, it will be awesome. Hopefully, there's a lot of discussion about the great Roberts-Rick Rude feud. The passion with which Mean Gene Okerlund reported on the storyline was so good.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

BONUS ITEM: I haven't picked a Cowboys game correctly in weeks, so bet the opposite of my pick here: Washington -1.5 over Dallas tonight.