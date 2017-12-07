1. Odell Beckham posted a video yesterday that showed the similarities between his behavior and Tom Brady's behavior. I tweeted the video and said that Beckham was delusional.

On one hand, I give Odell Beckham credit for having the stones to post this on IG, but on the other, delusion is a serious matter. pic.twitter.com/EEahu4w3oV — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 6, 2017

Naturally, people had a strong reaction to this, so let me clarify a few things. The reason I said Beckham was delusional was because he was comparing himself to a guy who has won five Super Bowls, is a future Hall of Famer and is the greatest quarterback of all time. Beckham has played in one career playoff game and had four catches for 28 yards.

FOR ME, this has nothing to do with passion or intensity or emotion. I have no problem with Beckham's passion and intensity and emotion. I think he's gotten a bad rap from the media, especially in New York. I'm actually a Beckham fan, I defended him for the boat ride nonsense that became a big story and I've praised his touchdown celebrations His defenders are pointing out that there's a double standard with him and Brady. OF COURSE there's a double standard when you compare yourself to a guy who has led his team to five Super Bowl wins.

Tom Brady can do whatever he wants. Just like in the NBA, LeBron James can do whatever he wants. When you are the GOAT in sports, you are going to get a pass for things. Hell, there were even these things called "The Jordan Rules" back when Michael Jordan owned the NBA during his player career because he was able to do whatever he wanted. You don't have to agree that that's how things should be, but when you have the track record that Brady or LeBron has as a winner and as a leader and as an all-time great, you get a different set of rules than other players. You get more leeway.

When you look at the video Beckham posted, which casually omitted plenty of bad moments he's had on the field, like fights, drops and 15-yard penalties, yes, it does appear he and Brady behave in similar ways, but get different reactions. Perhaps delusional was the wrong word for me to use. I still stand by my point, though, no NFL player, including Beckham, should expect to get the same coverage that a five-time Super Bowl winner who is the best player in the sport gets.

2. Speaking of LeBron, he led the Cavs to their 13th straight win last night, a 101-95 victory over the Kings. James put up 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He sealed the game with a 3-pointer, which generated a great call from the play-by-play man who dropped a solid "cooooood blooded."

For the season -- the 15th of his career -- LeBron, is averaging 28.2 points, 8.6 assists and 8 rebounds.

3. Calling all Mike Francesa fans. My colleague Richard Deitsch spoke to the Sports Pope for an hour on his newest SI Media Podcast.

4. WWE Superstard John Cena absolutely killed it on Mad Libs Theater with Jimmy Fallon last night.

5. More proof that SEC football fans are a bit out there.

There is a guy driving around Atlanta with a working TV strapped to his Jeep. He is playing the SEC Championship game over and over. #SECChamps #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/sutmbKVCrh — DAWGS MAN, DAWGS (@ENOUGHSENOUGH24) December 6, 2017

6. Knicks center Enes Kanter is getting hit with some fake news apparently.

7. I can't stress enough how entertaining these Road Trippin' with Biz videos have been. Here is the latest gem from Paul Bissonnette, aka BizNasty.

📹 In Part II of Road Trippin' with Biz in Toronto, @BizNasty2point0 and @Max_Domi take a trip down memory lane via the Hockey Hall of Fame to talk Tie Domi, Shane Doan and OEL. Plus, does Biz have a better shot than Max? Find out! pic.twitter.com/5nxLSFlfUJ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 7, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: In the late '90s, the WWF aired a live call-in show called Live Wire. Just as with sports-talk radio, sometimes the calls go off the rails. That happened on this one particular episode and host Jim Ross wasn't having it.

BONUS ITEM: The Saints actually play defense this season, but I still like the over 51.5 in tonight's New Orleans-Atlanta game.