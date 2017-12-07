A Massachusetts Teacher Used a Picture of Tom Brady to Get Cars to Slow Down

Tom Brady has a pretty face. Everyone stops for a pretty face. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 07, 2017

One of the first rules of humanity is that people tend to stop and look when they see a pretty face. 

With that knowledge, a Roxbury, Mass., teacher decided to employ one of the prettier faces in America—that of five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady—to try and slow down traffic around the school he teaches at. 

The teacher is Sam Balto, and he decided to take matters into his own hands after cars were speeding near his school at over 55 mph. Apparently there had been multiple futile attempts to put a sign near the school reminding cars to slow down, so Balto knew he needed to get creative. 

Sure, this could just as easily distract drivers which can lead to disastrous situations. But that sure is a pretty face. 

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters