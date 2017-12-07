One of the first rules of humanity is that people tend to stop and look when they see a pretty face.

With that knowledge, a Roxbury, Mass., teacher decided to employ one of the prettier faces in America—that of five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady—to try and slow down traffic around the school he teaches at.

The teacher is Sam Balto, and he decided to take matters into his own hands after cars were speeding near his school at over 55 mph. Apparently there had been multiple futile attempts to put a sign near the school reminding cars to slow down, so Balto knew he needed to get creative.

Unfortunately, those signs get run over on a daily basis. Maybe if Tom Brady was on the School X-ing sign drivers might pay more attention, slow down & yield for students at crosswalks. — Sam Balto (@CoachBalto) December 6, 2017

He is so good looking. Cars will have to slow down for him. 8:45am at the Ellis. #PutABradyOnIt pic.twitter.com/6MPFm7VzTk — Sam Balto (@CoachBalto) December 6, 2017

A #Roxbury teacher(@CoachBalto) and @WalkBoston put Tom Brady's head on crosswalk signs outside of a school because drivers kept hitting the posts.



"Here’s hoping the GOAT 🐐 will help make the walk to school better." https://t.co/CxmvonjNWJ pic.twitter.com/AmsZgxy7xj — Steven with a ph (@steveannear) December 6, 2017

Sure, this could just as easily distract drivers which can lead to disastrous situations. But that sure is a pretty face.