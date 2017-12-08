Traina Thoughts: Tony Romo, NFL Ratings, ESPN Controversies Dominate 2017

Getty Images

Tony Romo, NFL ratings, ESPN controversies, Jemele Hill and Barstool Sports dominated 2017.

By Jimmy Traina
December 08, 2017

1. Sports Illustrated media reporter Richard Deitsch joined me on the newest episode of "Off The Board" to review 2017's top sports media stories. Tony Romo's emergence, ESPN's controversies, the NFL's declining ratings, FS1 President Jamie Horowitz getting fired for alleged sexual harassment, the rise of Barstool Sports and the end of Mike Francesa at WFAN all made the cut. Since Richard is so prolific on the social network service, there was also plenty of Twitter talk. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on SoundCloud and Stitcher. Please don't forget to subscribe if you have not already.

2. Honestly, just shut down the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame at this point. Apparently, one writer this year vote for two players: Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel. Yes, the voter is from Cleveland. 

3. Bears tight end Zach Miller has opened up about the horrific knee injury he suffered in Week 8. About three-and-a-half minutes in, Miller talks about all his wife has done for him since he got hurt and it's gut-wrenching.

4. The NBA on TNT gave Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal hair during last night's show and it was quite jarring.

Someone give Ernie’s barber a raise!

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on

5. J.J. Watt REALLY likes snow.

SNOW IN TEXAS!!!

A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on

6. Drew Brees REALLY hates Thursday Night Football.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Sometimes, you just need an old-school, '80s Ric Flair promo.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

BONUS ITEM: According to my colleague, Daniel Rapaport, who joins me on "Off The Board" each week, he is 18-12 on the season, while I'm 11-12-1 so you should listen to his picks on this weeks' podcast instead of mine, but here are four games I like Sunday: Vikings -2.5 at Panthers, Packers -3 at Browns, Seahawks +2.5 at Jaguars and Patriots -11 at Dolphins.

