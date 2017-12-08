1. Sports Illustrated media reporter Richard Deitsch joined me on the newest episode of "Off The Board" to review 2017's top sports media stories. Tony Romo's emergence, ESPN's controversies, the NFL's declining ratings, FS1 President Jamie Horowitz getting fired for alleged sexual harassment, the rise of Barstool Sports and the end of Mike Francesa at WFAN all made the cut. Since Richard is so prolific on the social network service, there was also plenty of Twitter talk. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on SoundCloud and Stitcher. Please don't forget to subscribe if you have not already.

2. Honestly, just shut down the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame at this point. Apparently, one writer this year vote for two players: Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel. Yes, the voter is from Cleveland.

Ballot #28, from Bill Livingston (https://t.co/GhfMy0OgAe), who submitted a blank ballot last year, which is different from abstaining. In the Tracker: https://t.co/EHQYbIMnWo pic.twitter.com/L9FdSqM8Xg — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) December 7, 2017

3. Bears tight end Zach Miller has opened up about the horrific knee injury he suffered in Week 8. About three-and-a-half minutes in, Miller talks about all his wife has done for him since he got hurt and it's gut-wrenching.

"I just remember telling the doc, 'Save my leg, please.'"



Zach Miller shares his emotional story, daily motivation and inspirational outlook. pic.twitter.com/CVbd5BvAeb — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 8, 2017

4. The NBA on TNT gave Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal hair during last night's show and it was quite jarring.

Someone give Ernie’s barber a raise! A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

“Oh yeah, that’s nice right there!” Be sure to follow the #OutsideTheNBA show page for all-new episodes exclusively on Facebook! 😂 A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on Dec 7, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

5. J.J. Watt REALLY likes snow.

SNOW IN TEXAS!!! A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

6. Drew Brees REALLY hates Thursday Night Football.

Drew Brees didn't hold back when talking about Thursday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/39Axl1OKMN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2017

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Sometimes, you just need an old-school, '80s Ric Flair promo.

BONUS ITEM: According to my colleague, Daniel Rapaport, who joins me on "Off The Board" each week, he is 18-12 on the season, while I'm 11-12-1 so you should listen to his picks on this weeks' podcast instead of mine, but here are four games I like Sunday: Vikings -2.5 at Panthers, Packers -3 at Browns, Seahawks +2.5 at Jaguars and Patriots -11 at Dolphins.