Traina Thoughts: Nick Saban Apparently Played a Key Role in Alabama Election

Write-in votes for Nick Saban may have played a role in Doug Jones' win over Roy Moore.

By Jimmy Traina
December 13, 2017

1. Sanity prevailed Tuesday night when Doug Jones narrowly beat Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate election. There are many theories out there today that Jones was helped by many Crimson Tide fans who may have written in Nick Saban's name on their ballots.

Official numbers are not out yet, so it's premature to say Saban was definitely a factor in the outcome, but it looks like a safe bet that Saban did come in third place in the voting. We should find out soon just how many votes he received.

2. Speaking of Doug Jones' win over Roy Moore, several sports figures took to Twitter to react to the election results.




3. Awesome job by Drew Brees, who opened a "fully inclusive" playground in New Orleans on Tuesday. As Brees said on Instagram, the playground is for children of all abilities, including those with mobility and sensory challenges. 



A bunch of pictures from the Walnut Street Playground dedication today at Audubon Park

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

4. Packers players were a tad excited that Aaron Rodgers announced his return last night.

5. Wow. No LeBron or Steph Curry?

6. A Saints season-ticket holder is suing the team because some players took a knee during the national anthem. New Orleans running back Mark Ingram weighed in on this development.

7. The Rock was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and talked about his sperm.

8. RANDOM MIKE FRANCESA VIDEO: After Hurricane Sandy, Francesa told a truly epic story about how he had to change a tire on his car.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

BONUS ITEM: If you're a Mike Francesa fan, make sure to check my Twitter feed throughout the day for a new Off The Board podcast that will be a tribute to the Sports Pope.

