Traina Thoughts: Charlie Villanueva Live-Tweeting About His Stolen Toilet Was Something Else

Charlie Villanueva sent out a string of must-see tweets about his stolen toilet bowl.

By Jimmy Traina
December 20, 2017

1. Charlie Villanueva, who played for four teams over his 11-year NBA career, was the victim of a major crime yesterday at his Dallas home. Apparently, someone stole his toilet bowl. Yes, you read that right. A toilet bowl. The thief (or probably thieves, since it would be tough for one person to steal a toilet bowl), also stole some appliances, according to Villeanueva, but it was the loss of the toilet bowl that had him most perplexed, and rightfully so.

We don't know if the Dallas police will be successful in solving this crime, but we hope that Villeanueva's toilet bowl is found and returned in a timely manner.

2. Every favorite winning their game in the NFL this past Sunday helped a couple of parlay players get a nice return on their investment.

3. I can't figure out if the NFL was being bold enough to have the audacity to just lift one of Barstool Sports' slogans or if the league was just flat-out clueless and ignorant about doing it and getting embroiled in a PR nightmare they won't win. But that's what happened yesterday when it was discovered that NFL Shop was selling shirts that play on Barstool's "Saturdays Are For The Boys" mantra.

4. Lane Kiffin signed a 10-year extension with Florida Atlantic yesterday, then he won a bowl game, 50-3, over Akron and closed out the night by admitting why he ran up the score by going for 2 when his team was up 35-3 in the third quarter.

5. Everyone knows the NFL is a dangerous sports, but after reading these tweets from Bears offensive lineman, Kyle Long, it really makes you cringe at what football players go through during their careers.

6.  The top media critiic in the United States of America, Richard Deitsch, has put together year-end roundtable to discuss all th ings sports media with several writers, including myself. You can listen below or here.

7. If you need a feel-good story this holiday season, .

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Yesterday's video of Mean Gene Okerlund in Traina Thoughts was a big hit, so we're doubling down. Not only is this video of Papa Shango putting a spell on Mean Gene ridiculous enough, but when you realize Papa Shango later became The Godfather, it's even more absurd. As always though, tremendous acting by Mean Gene.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

BONUS ITEM: Can everyone please leave Derek Jeter alone?

