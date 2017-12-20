1. Charlie Villanueva, who played for four teams over his 11-year NBA career, was the victim of a major crime yesterday at his Dallas home. Apparently, someone stole his toilet bowl. Yes, you read that right. A toilet bowl. The thief (or probably thieves, since it would be tough for one person to steal a toilet bowl), also stole some appliances, according to Villeanueva, but it was the loss of the toilet bowl that had him most perplexed, and rightfully so.

Damn my home in Dallas was just burglarized, called the cops and still waiting on @DallasPD to make a report. FYI it’s been 2hrs since I called. #shitiscrazy — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

They stole my toilet...... I’m not making this shit up. Still waiting @DallasPD pic.twitter.com/Go9BP3itSB — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Appliances all gone, like are you serious? This is mind blowing @DallasPD — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I’m still tripping, who steals a toilet? Like why a toilet, 1 toilet @DallasPD still not at my house — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I called @DallasPD at 6:50pm it’s 10:41pm and no response from them, called 4 times already #findmytoliet — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I’m still in shock of the things they stole 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ but the one that stand out the most is a toilet...... Bro a toilet, can’t get my mind off that. A toilet..... Wow 🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽 — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

We don't know if the Dallas police will be successful in solving this crime, but we hope that Villeanueva's toilet bowl is found and returned in a timely manner.

2. Every favorite winning their game in the NFL this past Sunday helped a couple of parlay players get a nice return on their investment.

Check out this $10 20-Leg Teaser #ParlayCard that cashed for $15,000 at the William Hill Sports Book inside @HootersCasinoLV yesterday.



5 Over's + 4 Under's + 11 Teaser Point Line's = $15,000. 🏈✅💰 pic.twitter.com/fBKIEuT7iT — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) December 18, 2017

3. I can't figure out if the NFL was being bold enough to have the audacity to just lift one of Barstool Sports' slogans or if the league was just flat-out clueless and ignorant about doing it and getting embroiled in a PR nightmare they won't win. But that's what happened yesterday when it was discovered that NFL Shop was selling shirts that play on Barstool's "Saturdays Are For The Boys" mantra.

Roger Goodell and the NFL stole "Saturdays Are For The Boys" right out from under our nosehttps://t.co/r7RFNC9UZt pic.twitter.com/UVWPpxct2l — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 20, 2017

4. Lane Kiffin signed a 10-year extension with Florida Atlantic yesterday, then he won a bowl game, 50-3, over Akron and closed out the night by admitting why he ran up the score by going for 2 when his team was up 35-3 in the third quarter.

Lane Kiffin said the 2-point conversion was prompted by an Akron athletics official talking trash yesterday. "His bad," Lane said. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 20, 2017

5. Everyone knows the NFL is a dangerous sports, but after reading these tweets from Bears offensive lineman, Kyle Long, it really makes you cringe at what football players go through during their careers.

Crushed surgery today. Important procedure that will lead to much relief And success. Great doctors @NorthShoreWeb 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4N5sTLmKpg — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

For people wondering about all my injuries; I’m gonna lay out a timeline for you and it will hopefully help paint a picture of what has transpired the last few years — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

First three years I played every game except for one or two. I switched positions to help team in third year (also wanted a challenge) learned a lot about OL switching positions — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Fourth year, back to guard... healthy, dominant and improving on a daily basis. Tore my labrum in preseason. Opted to play the year and be there for my team - plan was to fix after season — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Late in the fourth year I got rolled up in the pile and mangled my ankle. Surgery and rehab needed... no time for shoulder. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

Now is time for me to fix myself. Wanted you guys to hear it from me. I’m very excited about what the future holds for this team, and I’m jacked up about being healthy again — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017

6. The top media critiic in the United States of America, Richard Deitsch, has put together year-end roundtable to discuss all th ings sports media with several writers, including myself. You can listen below or here.

7. If you need a feel-good story this holiday season, .

Driver spots a man standing on the side of the road without a coat on, so she quickly runs to a store and buys him a brand-new coat. "Thank you. Oh my God." https://t.co/kFueNpFTM9 pic.twitter.com/MnB896PgUG — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Yesterday's video of Mean Gene Okerlund in Traina Thoughts was a big hit, so we're doubling down. Not only is this video of Papa Shango putting a spell on Mean Gene ridiculous enough, but when you realize Papa Shango later became The Godfather, it's even more absurd. As always though, tremendous acting by Mean Gene.

