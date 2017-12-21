An annual Christmas tradition in the NBA features a full slate of basketball, starting at noon in the East and lasting well until the presents have been opened and possibly destroyed.

Another NBA feature is the uniforms the 10 teams will be wearing, which have questionable to say the least. (Yes, that would be those unpopular sleeved jerseys).

This season, the 76ers, Knicks, Cavaliers, Warriors, Wizards, Celtics along with the Rockets, Thunder, Timberwolves, and Lakers will be presumably wearing something, as Nike hasn't said anything about the Christmas day uniforms.

But one Reddit user took matters into his own hands, and created these outstanding uniforms based on ugly Christmas sweaters.

Nike needs to get on the case and make this happen ASAP.