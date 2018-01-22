The Mighty Ducks franchise may be getting its own television show from ABC Signature Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Steven Brill, the original screenwriter for the three movies, and original producer Jordan Kerner approached ABC Signature head Tracy Underwood with the idea to write new scripts for a show. Everything appears to be in very early stages. The script has not yet been written and no log line has been revealed. No details have been shared as to whether this would be a half-hour or hour-long show.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that ABC Signature could share the new show to other broadcast or cable networks in addition to shopping it to streaming platforms.

The first Mighty Ducks movie was released in 1992 by Disney and it grossed more than $50 million in the United States. The film centers around Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay coaching the District 5 hockey team as part of his community service after being arrested for drunk driving. He manages to turn perennial losers into champions, which leads to the D2 and D3 sequels.

An animated television show for "The Mighty Ducks" aired on The Disney Afternoon for a 26-episode run from 1996 to 1997.