Don't have tickets to the game or just want to party in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII? We've got you covered with a round-up of all of the events leading up to the big game.
Super Bowl LI is coming to Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4, but the celebrations in and around the city will be happening all week. If you're looking to get into U.S. Bank Stadium and watch the game, you can buy Super Bowl LII tickets here—tickets start at $3,021. But if you want to party in Minneapolis before the big game—or will be in the area but don’t plan on going into the stadium—there are lots of events, parties and festivals going on that you won't want to miss.
The main event for fans is the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience, which is running from Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The event will feature interactive games, football clinics, merchandise, player autograph sessions and more. Tickets to the Super Bowl Experience are available for $48 and can be purchased here.
For more events and parties happening in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, and information on where to buy tickets, check our list below.
Thursday, Feb. 1
Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars (Mike Ditka, Ron Jaworski)
Where: Machine Shop
Justin Timberlake Album Listening Party
Where: Paisley Park
Where: Benson Great Hall
Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino
Where: The Armory
Where: Privé
Friday, Feb. 2
Where: The Armory
26th Annual Songs of Freedom - Bob Marley Remembered
Where: The Cabooze
Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino
The Barstool Party 2018 (Kaskade, Jamie Foxx and RL Grime)
Where: Lumber Exchange Building
Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party (Migos)
Where: International Market Square
Future and Cardi B
Where: Myth Live
Leather and Laces Party (Jenny McCarthy, Donnie Wahlberg)
Where: 700 N. 5th Street, Minneapolis
Where: Otter Tail County, Minn.
Where: Exchange & Alibi Lounge
Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: Privé
26th Annual Songs of Freedom - Bob Marley Remembered
Where: The Cabooze
DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night (Jennifer Lopez)
Where: The Armory
Super Bowl Taste of the NFL (O.A.R.)
Where: Rivercentre (St. Paul)
Maxim Super Bowl Party (Post Malone, DJ Marshmello)
Where: The Maxim Dome
The Night Before: Dave Matthews Band
Where: Xcel Energy Center
Where: Edina
Sunday, Feb. 4
NFL Alumni Official Game Day Brunch
Where: Fogo De Chao
Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino
Where: Muse Event Center
Where: Rockbottom
Players Tailgate (Guy Fieri/Operation BBQ Relief)
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium