Super Bowl LI is coming to Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4, but the celebrations in and around the city will be happening all week. If you're looking to get into U.S. Bank Stadium and watch the game, you can buy Super Bowl LII tickets here—tickets start at $3,021. But if you want to party in Minneapolis before the big game—or will be in the area but don’t plan on going into the stadium—there are lots of events, parties and festivals going on that you won't want to miss.

The main event for fans is the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience, which is running from Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The event will feature interactive games, football clinics, merchandise, player autograph sessions and more. Tickets to the Super Bowl Experience are available for $48 and can be purchased here.

For more events and parties happening in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, and information on where to buy tickets, check our list below.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars (Mike Ditka, Ron Jaworski)

Where: Machine Shop

Justin Timberlake Album Listening Party

Where: Paisley Park

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Where: Benson Great Hall

The Chainsmokers

Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino

Imagine Dragons

Where: The Armory

Cardi B

Where: Privé

Friday, Feb. 2

P!nk

Where: The Armory

26th Annual Songs of Freedom - Bob Marley Remembered

Where: The Cabooze

Kygo

Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino

The Barstool Party 2018 (Kaskade, Jamie Foxx and RL Grime)

Where: Lumber Exchange Building

Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party (Migos)

Where: International Market Square

Future and Cardi B

Where: Myth Live

Leather and Laces Party (Jenny McCarthy, Donnie Wahlberg)

Where: 700 N. 5th Street, Minneapolis

The Largest Party on Ice

Where: Otter Tail County, Minn.

Thuzio/Drew Rosenhaus Party

Where: Exchange & Alibi Lounge

Saturday, Feb. 3

2018 Playboy Super Bowl Party

Where: Privé

26th Annual Songs of Freedom - Bob Marley Remembered

Where: The Cabooze

DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night (Jennifer Lopez)

Where: The Armory

Super Bowl Taste of the NFL (O.A.R.)

Where: Rivercentre (St. Paul)

Maxim Super Bowl Party (Post Malone, DJ Marshmello)

Where: The Maxim Dome

The Night Before: Dave Matthews Band

Where: Xcel Energy Center

Big Game, Big Give Party

Where: Edina

Sunday, Feb. 4

NFL Alumni Official Game Day Brunch

Where: Fogo De Chao

Gwen Stefani

Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino

SoberBowl

Where: Muse Event Center

Blitz Tailgate 52

Where: Rockbottom

Players Tailgate (Guy Fieri/Operation BBQ Relief)

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium