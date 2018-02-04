On Sunday, Team Fluff won the Puppy Bowl XIV, an annual event on Animal Planet accompanying the Super Bowl.

Bear won the MVP award.

This year's game featured 90 puppies on the roster coming from 48 shelters nationwide. The group also includes three puppies with special needs. Some of the puppies were rescued from areas like Houston and Puerto Rico, which were hit by hurricanes in 2017.

Now those are some good boys.