When Justin Timberlake started his Super Bowl halftime performance, his outfit drew quite the attention on social media.

It had wild animals, leather, fringe, camo-ish patterns and an orange bandana, naturally.

To say Twitter had fun with the ensemble is a bit of an understatement. But hey, maybe they're just jealous they didn't put it together themselves.

who wore it better: justin timberlake or mac os sierra? pic.twitter.com/F0J6heUkAr — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) February 5, 2018

who wore it better pic.twitter.com/EuDLSeSy2Q — Caitlin Kelly (@caitlin__kelly) February 5, 2018

Where did they come up with these hipster farmer outfits? — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 5, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

wut is JT wearing tho? — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) February 5, 2018

Justin trotting out his war photographer outfit — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 5, 2018

did justin timberlake buy his outfit at bass pro shop — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) February 5, 2018

did justin timberlake buy his outfit at bass pro shop — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) February 5, 2018

It's called fashion. Look it up.