Bears and Bandanas: Twitter Had Jokes About Justin Timberlake's Halftime Outfit

Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime outfit? It's called fashion. Look it up. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

When Justin Timberlake started his Super Bowl halftime performance, his outfit drew quite the attention on social media. 

It had wild animals, leather, fringe, camo-ish patterns and an orange bandana, naturally. 

To say Twitter had fun with the ensemble is a bit of an understatement. But hey, maybe they're just jealous they didn't put it together themselves. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It's called fashion. Look it up. 

