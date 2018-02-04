Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime outfit? It's called fashion. Look it up.
When Justin Timberlake started his Super Bowl halftime performance, his outfit drew quite the attention on social media.
It had wild animals, leather, fringe, camo-ish patterns and an orange bandana, naturally.
To say Twitter had fun with the ensemble is a bit of an understatement. But hey, maybe they're just jealous they didn't put it together themselves.
who wore it better: justin timberlake or mac os sierra? pic.twitter.com/F0J6heUkAr— gabe bergado (@gabebergado) February 5, 2018
who wore it better pic.twitter.com/EuDLSeSy2Q— Caitlin Kelly (@caitlin__kelly) February 5, 2018
Where did they come up with these hipster farmer outfits?— Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 5, 2018
wut is JT wearing tho?— Wesley (@WesleyLowery) February 5, 2018
Justin trotting out his war photographer outfit— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 5, 2018
It's called fashion. Look it up.