Traina Thoughts: One Eagles Fan Decided Self-Mutilation Was His Way of Getting to the Parade

An Eagles fan played the self-mutilation card to get a doctor's note so he could attend the parade.

By Jimmy Traina
February 08, 2018

1. First things first: All parades should be banned. Having said that, it's impossible not to be intrigued by today's Eagles parade. 

For starters, defensive end Chris Long went all out for his parade outfit while paying tribute to The Answer.

As did offensive lineman, Jason Kelce.

However, it's going to be hard to top this story about a fan crazy person who went to great lengths to make sure he was able to attend the parade. 

One wasn't enough? 

2. You know by now Nick Foles called the play in which he caught the one-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

What might be even cooler was this speech he gave in the huddle when the Eagles were trying to close out the win against the Patriots.

3. Tim Tebow is the guest on this week's Off The Board podcast. Tebow, who is headed to Mets camp next week, talked about his baseball career, the possibility of joining the XFL, his favorite wrestlers and much more. The second half of the podcast features a 20 minute roundtable with two of my SI.com colleagues, Daniel Rapaport and Chris Chavez, about The Office.

You can listen to the full podcast below or on iTunesSoundCloud and Stitcher.

4. If you bet the Grizzlies +6.5 and thought you had the cover in the bag when Mario Chalmers was (apparently) running out the clock with the Jazz up 92-85, you were sadly mistaken.​ Thoughts and prayers to all Grizz backers.

5LeBron hit a crazy game-winning shot against the Timberwolves last night.

The King was so impressed he posted a very cool image of the shot after the game.

Before draining the game-winner, LeBron had a sick block against Jimmy Butler.

Following the game, Butler gave an outstanding quote about the block.

6. As a Yankees fan, I really wish they wouldn't be part of this ridiculous Russell Wilson sideshow. And can we especially stop with nonsense like this?

7. ESPN's Michael Smith did not hold back when talking about his disappointment with ESPN and what the network did to him and Jemele Hill on SC6. It'll be interesting to see if there's any fallout from his remarks.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

BONUS ITEM: How do we still not know what happened with Malcolm Butler? 

