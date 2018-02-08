1. First things first: All parades should be banned. Having said that, it's impossible not to be intrigued by today's Eagles parade.

For starters, defensive end Chris Long went all out for his parade outfit while paying tribute to The Answer.

As did offensive lineman, Jason Kelce.

However, it's going to be hard to top this story about a fan crazy person who went to great lengths to make sure he was able to attend the parade.

Lady on radio just described how a fan intentionally broke 3 of his fingers so he could get a doctor’s note to get off work 4 parade #Eagles — John Barr ESPN (@JohnBarrESPN) February 8, 2018

One wasn't enough?

2. You know by now Nick Foles called the play in which he caught the one-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

Nick Foles: "You want Philly Philly?"



Doug Pederson: "... yeah, let's do it"



Foles not only made the catch, he made the call to run the play. (via @Insidethenfl) pic.twitter.com/zdcLj1asUt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2018

What might be even cooler was this speech he gave in the huddle when the Eagles were trying to close out the win against the Patriots.

GREAT AUDIO from @NFoles_9, huddling the @Eagles after they stripped Tom Brady & recovered with 2:09 left in #SuperBowl: “I love you guys, first off. Second: Let’s blow them off the ball, get a first down, & finish this thing.” via @insidetheNFL. pic.twitter.com/VikJ0lXqqD — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 8, 2018

3. Tim Tebow is the guest on this week's Off The Board podcast. Tebow, who is headed to Mets camp next week, talked about his baseball career, the possibility of joining the XFL, his favorite wrestlers and much more. The second half of the podcast features a 20 minute roundtable with two of my SI.com colleagues, Daniel Rapaport and Chris Chavez, about The Office.

You can listen to the full podcast below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

4. If you bet the Grizzlies +6.5 and thought you had the cover in the bag when Mario Chalmers was (apparently) running out the clock with the Jazz up 92-85, you were sadly mistaken.​ Thoughts and prayers to all Grizz backers.

🚨MOOSE ALERT🚨



Utah -6.5 backers can thank Mario Chalmers for this absurd bad beat... pic.twitter.com/T0hY9PZBlD — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 8, 2018

5. LeBron hit a crazy game-winning shot against the Timberwolves last night.

The King was so impressed he posted a very cool image of the shot after the game.

👑 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2018 at 6:29am PST

Before draining the game-winner, LeBron had a sick block against Jimmy Butler.

"THAT BALL WILL NEVER BE THE SAME!" #LeBronJames gets it done on both ends in the closing moments of the @Cavs victory!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/PJZyDMSWEL — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2018

Following the game, Butler gave an outstanding quote about the block.

Jimmy Butler’s response when asked about LeBron blocking his shot.



“I knew he was gonna block it so I just put it up there for him to throw my shit into the stands.” pic.twitter.com/zOjcXBjMCW — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 8, 2018

6. As a Yankees fan, I really wish they wouldn't be part of this ridiculous Russell Wilson sideshow. And can we especially stop with nonsense like this?

About to win the next World Series and Super Bowl 🤣🤣 https://t.co/sJBMRUhFka — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) February 7, 2018

7. ESPN's Michael Smith did not hold back when talking about his disappointment with ESPN and what the network did to him and Jemele Hill on SC6. It'll be interesting to see if there's any fallout from his remarks.

BONUS ITEM: How do we still not know what happened with Malcolm Butler?