On the newest edition of SI.com's "Off The Board" podcast, media reporter Richard Deitsch joins the show to discuss the news of FOX broadcasting the NFL Draft this year.

FOX will air the NFL Network feed of the event, in addition to ESPN airing its own telecast. How much will having the draft on free TV hurt ESPN? What message is the NFL, which is rumored to be taking away ESPN's wild-card playoff game and giving it to FOX, sending to ESPN?

Deitsch tackles those questions in addition to discussing other media stories in the news, including Olympic broadcast blunders and the controversy surrounding Boston radio station, WEEI.

Following Deitsch's appearance, ESPN writer, Arash Markazi joins "Off The Board" to talk about his role at the network and his ability to seemingly get into every cool event in the country.

Markazi, who used to work at SI.com, also talks about the time he saw a famous NBA player hoist a Playmate on his shoulders at the Playboy Mansion while missing a game because of an injury and filming Kate Upton's infamous "Dougie" video.

