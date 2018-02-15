1. So, I’m supposed to kick off this column with something sports related or weigh in on something media related or have fun with something an athlete tweeted or reminisce about the good old days of wrestling. That’s the usual Traina Thoughts schtick. Not today.

Here we are again. ANOTHER school shooting in the United States of America. What took place yesterday was the 18th school shooting in the U.S this year. It is February 15.

Let me repeat: EIGHTEEN school shootings in the first 44 days of 2018.

One of the 17 people killed during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla, was assistant football coach, Aaron Feis.

According to the school, Feis was shielding students from the killer before he was shot.

Several people from the sports world weighed on this country’s plague of gun violence after Wednesday’s tragedy.

Steve Kerr



The Warriors' Steve Kerr with a strong statement on gun reform after the latest tragedy in Florida



'It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death, day after day in schools...'



(via @ChrisBHaynes + @espn) pic.twitter.com/5VThLuCt4d — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 15, 2018

Steve Nash



The rest of the world is having success prohibiting access to guns. I don’t see what the debate is about. It’s not working here. People are dying at alarming rates. If you value guns more than life and safety I don’t understand. https://t.co/ziOOH2vk7u — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) February 15, 2018

Karl-Anthony Towns



My prayers go out to all the families affected by today's tragic Florida school shooting. How many more devastating incidents of gun violence will happen before we see the leadership of this country take steps to prevent this? — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 14, 2018

Of course, everyone is going through the typical cycle that takes place when a mass shooting happens in this country.

Mass Shooting --> Thoughts & Prayers --> Congress does NOTHING --> Facebook, Twitter & Media debates --> Everyone forgets --> Crickets chirping - Mass Shooting -->....... pic.twitter.com/qtNkhu6imq — Travis Knight (@TKComedy2013) February 15, 2018

How about this time we actually do something about this Make sure you are registered to vote. Today. Don’t wait. Do it now. Then, make sure in November, you vote during the mid-term elections. Do some research. If a politician is taking money from the NRA, don’t vote for them. It’s very simple. Use your power and do your part to change what this country has become.

Kerr said it best, “It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, people that are running this country, to actually do anything. That’s demoralizing. But we can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people’s lives and not just bow down to the NRA because they’ve financed their campaign for them.”

Listen to the man.

2. It's not going to be easy to transition now to frivilous nonsense, but new Mets manager Mickey Callaway will help us do so with this quote from his session with the media on Wednesday.

New Mets manager Mickey Callaway seems like a fun guy. pic.twitter.com/V8xZJ6wcTW — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 15, 2018

