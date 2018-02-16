1. In an interview released yesterday, LeBron James said Donald Trump doesn't give a f--- about the people. Naturally, this got the people at state-run Fox News riled up and host Laura Ingraham went on a completely ignorant rant about James, saying the following:

I’m numb to this commentary. Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh and LeBron and Kevin? You're great players but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself. Or as someone once said, shut up and dribble.

Of course Ingraham went after LeBron's intelligence without mentioning that he's built an empire and has donated more money to charity than most human beings.

Eagles defensive end and two-time Super Bowl champion, Chris Long, another athlete who puts his money where his mouth is, was not thrilled with Ingraham's commentary and took to Twitter to point out her hypocrisy and ignorance in—and I'm going to use an overused term, but it fits here—EPIC fashion.

I’ll be replying to my own tweet with a collage of your network allowing political commentary from a few folks. https://t.co/WUGl1WQSLE — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

I’m sure the network she works for has interviewed a bunch of athletes, just couldn’t find the screenshots quickly. The point is, what’s the prerequisite for who can talk politics? So, Fox News folks who agree with Laura... you okay with these segments? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

And if you reply “stick to sports,” you should probably tune of out Fox News because they’ve got karate guys talking climate change on there. (Which I’m cool with... it’s his right.) Unless it’s just about you needing to feel like you’ve got control of athletes like Lebron. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

So here’s the thing. I can’t stand Curt’s views, but it’s his right to speak them. But the same people saying “stick to sports” and nodding their head when Laura spews her bullshit are tuning in to listen to Curt. “JUST SHUT UP AND THROW THAT BASEBALL” - said no Fox News viewer. https://t.co/YbEgQ408DA — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

EVERYONE FOLLOWS AN AGENDA. The conversation pertains to shutting down athletes speaking on politics or social issues based on some lack of merit, yet giving Fabio a platform. The left recruits all types of non experts to weigh in. Keep up. https://t.co/rjOcKBDsHY — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

Take a bow, Chris. Take a bow.

2. Let's give Chris's brother, Kyle, equal time and check in to see what he's been up to.

Update on me reporting my car stolen yesterday. I went to go get vehicle this AM and they didn’t have it. Walked back to where I ate and it was sitting there. With three tickets. I must have just forgot where I parked. I haven’t laughed by myself so hard in a very long time. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) February 15, 2018

3. The latest edition of "Off The Board" features an interview with SI.com's Richard Deitsch about the NFL's decision to let Fox air the NFL Draft and what it mean for ESPN, the controversies surrounding Boston radio station WEEI and more. Following Deitsch, ESPN writer Arash Markazi joins the show to talk about his extensive travels and all the cool events he gets to cover. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

4. Kevin Harlan put forth a truly Hall of Fame worthy performance while calling last night's Lakers-Timberwolves game.

I will never get enough of Kevin Harlan 😂 pic.twitter.com/ay5vASeUq5 — PinPoint Sports (@SportsPinPoint) February 16, 2018

Kevin Harlan LOVES himself some Lil Uzi pic.twitter.com/vA7Fp4TSNa — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 16, 2018

5. Things got a little heated between Shaq and Charles Barkley last night when Barkley said O'Neal should've won more rings with the Lakers.

6. The biggest change in Nick Foles's life since winning the Super Bowl? He told Jimmy Kimmel he can't go to Whole Foods anymore without being recognized.

7.RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: I asked Hot Clicks writer/SI Swimsuit guru/desk neighbor Andy Gray what he wanted to see today for the Random Wrestling Video of the Day. He asked for some British Bulldogs. I think the classic video below will do the trick.

IN CLOSING: Is it wrong that I couldn't care less about any potential college basketball coaches' "scandal?" We all know college hoops is filthy.