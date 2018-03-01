Traina Thoughts: Here's Why James Harden's Ankle-Breaking Play on Wesley Johnson Is Overrated

The Internet loved James Harden embarrassing Wesley Johnson, but there was one problem.

By Jimmy Traina
March 01, 2018

1. Harden pushed off. Watch the film. You can't deny it. He pushed off. 

2. This was very well done by the Clippers, who made sure there wasn't another incident of Rockets players storming their locker room last night.

3. Congratulations to FOX Sports Indiana for putting together one of the most ridiculous graphics ever.

4. Two-time Super Bowl champion and Twitter icon, Chris Long, did it again yesterday, with a great thread on gun control.




5. Here is the NBA version of "juuuuuuuuuuust a little bit outside."

Warriors broadcaster thought it went in 🤣

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

6. The latest episode of "Off The Board" features an interview with Deadspin and GQ writer Drew Magary, followed by an appearance by Crossover TV hosts, and my colleagues, Rohan Nadkarni and Matt Dollinger. Magary talks about the old days of blogging at Kissing Suzy Kolber, the pros and cons of covering sports and politics and the NBA's dominance over the NFL when it comes to the Web.

Nadkarni and Dollinger, who recently interviewed Kevin Hart at All-Star weekend, discuss a few NBA topics before the conversation turns to Ronda Rousey's legitimacy and the WWE. 

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: This was one of Bobby Heenan's greatest performances ever.

IN CLOSING: Name something in sports that's more ridiculous than the Big 10 Tournament being played at Madison Square Garden.

