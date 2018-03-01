1. Harden pushed off. Watch the film. You can't deny it. He pushed off.

2. This was very well done by the Clippers, who made sure there wasn't another incident of Rockets players storming their locker room last night.

3. Congratulations to FOX Sports Indiana for putting together one of the most ridiculous graphics ever.

4. Two-time Super Bowl champion and Twitter icon, Chris Long, did it again yesterday, with a great thread on gun control.

67M in FLA to train+arm teachers? Put similar energy+resources into helping them do their actual jobs: educating. Could increase police presence @ schools (serve+PROTECT). What officers? Eliminating the war on drugs=surplus. Existing guns in hands of pros w/o selling more 4 NRA. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 1, 2018

Confusing fantasy, but also confusing to me that ppl who love+trust police wouldn’t want em to be the most heavily armed. Or some ppl believe in the freedom to own an AR but not the freedom to smoke a joint. Confusing times. I’m sure I’m a delusional hippy. I own multiple 🔫 BTW. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 1, 2018

Side note: I’m aware the AR is similar in some ways to other less controversial guns, but I just see it used for this function so often. You’ll have to tell me why this coincidence occurs. I’m not trying to attack anyone. I think everyone is concerned about this trend. I hope. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 1, 2018

Wow that thread made my brain feel better. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 1, 2018

5. Here is the NBA version of "juuuuuuuuuuust a little bit outside."

Warriors broadcaster thought it went in 🤣 A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Feb 28, 2018 at 7:28pm PST

6. The latest episode of "Off The Board" features an interview with Deadspin and GQ writer Drew Magary, followed by an appearance by Crossover TV hosts, and my colleagues, Rohan Nadkarni and Matt Dollinger. Magary talks about the old days of blogging at Kissing Suzy Kolber, the pros and cons of covering sports and politics and the NBA's dominance over the NFL when it comes to the Web.

Nadkarni and Dollinger, who recently interviewed Kevin Hart at All-Star weekend, discuss a few NBA topics before the conversation turns to Ronda Rousey's legitimacy and the WWE.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: This was one of Bobby Heenan's greatest performances ever.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

IN CLOSING: Name something in sports that's more ridiculous than the Big 10 Tournament being played at Madison Square Garden.