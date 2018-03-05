1. A win is a win. That's the way The Rock handled Baywatch's Razzie Award win in the "The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It" category over the weekend.

Humbly accepting the award via Instagram, Dwayne Johnson has a good laugh at his own expense, he said, "The movie was so bad they actually had to create another category. I'm not kidding. The new category is, "A movie so rotten, you eventually fell in love with it, which means the shit sandwich you have been eating is so bad, that you eventually started to like it. Look, we made Baywatch with the best of intentions. It didn't work out like that, but I humbly and graciously accept my Razzie and I thank you critics, thank you fans."

Just another example of why The Rock is the best.

2. CBS and Turner have released their broadcast teams for the NCAA Tournament. The big news is that for the first time in a long time, Verne Lundquist, who has already stepped away from calling college football, will be working the tourney. The New York Post reports that Verne, who had back surgery in November, will still work the Masters for CBS.

Jim Nantz /Bill Raftery /Grant Hill/Tracy Wolfson

Brian Anderson/Chris Webber/Lisa Byington

Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel/Allie LaForce

Kevin Harlan/ Reggie Miller/ Dan Bonner/ Dana Jacobson

Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin/Evan Washburn

Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore/Ros Gold-Onwude

Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas/Jamie Erdahl

Carter Blackburn/Debbie Antonelli/John Schriffen

3. As I always say, the most disturbed people in sports are football coaches.

NFL assistant coach on Saquon Barkley: “I would punch myself in the nuts many, many, many times to be able to draft him.” — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 4, 2018

4. This will be fascinating to watch if he goes through with it: Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, who has a mental block about throwing over to first base, said he may intentionally use a bounce throw to first while holding on runners this season.

Jon Lester on throwing error to first base . "We are working on the Pippen To Jordan bounce pass" Lester and fielding instructor Brian Butterfield are working online hop throw to first to combat throwing issues. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) March 4, 2018

5. A second trailer has been released for the upcoming Karate Kid reboot series, Cobra Kai.

6. Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins was kind enough for write a first-person piece for SI.com on why Field of Dreams is bad movie.

And, if you're interested in watching some other sports movies that aren't Field of Dreams, head over to SI TV, which offers some sports classics, documentaries and SI originals, on Amazon platforms.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since we're in the middle of tax season, here's IRS giving you some helpful tips for getting things done by April 15.

IN CLOSING: Best thing about the Oscars was Macaulay Culkin dominating the night on Twitter.