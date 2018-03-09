Gamblers who were on a break after the Super Bowl are back in business with NCAA conference tournaments in full swing.

SI TV's The Line has all the information you need for navigating the busy weekend of hoops. Handicapper Todd Fuhrman also has some tips for those of you looking to wager on NBA game this weekend and the upcoming NFL Draft.

If you're looking for a sleeper team to ride over the next few weeks, Fuhrman says to look no further than West Virginia. The Line also reveals the NCAA team that would provide you with the best value for your money.

Fuhrman also shares this thoughts on this weekend's Rockets-Raptors, Warriors-Blazers and Spurs-Thunder matchups.

And if you still need an NFL fix, Furhman analyzes the prop bet offered on the No. 1 pick of this year's draft.