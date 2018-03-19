Traina Thoughts: Fans Are Angry About All of the CBS/Turner Shots of Crying Kids at the Tourney

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

CBS/Turner have angered NCAA tournament viewers with this gimmick.

By Jimmy Traina
March 19, 2018

1. We're coming off a fun, wild, thrilling four days (with horrible quality of play, but that's a whole other subject) of the NCAA tournament, but there was one trend that irritated many viewers: CBS and Turner constantly looking for crying kids in the stands after dramatic losses. This did not sit well with many.

Of course, the real problem here is that after a kid is shown bawling his or her eyes out on national television, people on Twitter pull the video and it gets shared over and over and then websites pick it up and post it for all to view.

The problem this year is that the CBS/Turner camera people seem to be finding younger and younger people to shame. It's one thing if it's a college student, which is what you usually see during the college football season. But in this tournament, it does seem like plenty of kids 13 and younger are being sought out for their tears, and CBS/Turner can't get enough. 

The backlash, though, was pretty significant this weekend, so it'll be interesting to see if the networks tone it down when coverage starts again Thursday.

2. Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin was very salty with a reporter after his team blew a 22-point second half lead to Nevada and lost 75–73.

3. Gamblers shouldn't judge other gamblers, but doing this really makes no sense on any level.

4. I'll never look at Greg Gumbel the same way after seeing this post from The Office's Brian Baumgartner.

5. Several Brewers players did a reenactment of The Sandlot and it was pretty great.

6. Gronk was being Gronk this weekend.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here's one of those "it's so bad it's good" skits from back in the day involving Jake "The Snake" Roberts and The Ultimate Warrior.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

IN CLOSING: The first two rounds of the NCAA tournament should've taught you a big lesson: Don't waste your time watching preview shows and reading predictions. Nobody knows anything.

