One 10-year-old received a special surprise visit from a Harlem Globetrotter for his birthday Monday.

Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin showed up to a school in Prescott, Wisconsin, for the big surprise for Ethan Kranig who has a rare disease.

Kranig has undergone over 30 surgeries for a condition called ectrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia, which affects his limbs and his eyesight.

Ethan is 10-years-old and has undergone over 30 surgeries due to a rare disease.



The Harlem Globetrotters heard his story and gave Ethan a surprise visit for his birthday (via @Globies) pic.twitter.com/iHBaT0W7Ip — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 20, 2018

The Globetrotters learned about Ethan through a friend in Wildwood, New Jersey, after Ethan visited last summer to see the ocean. He was sworn in as in honorary police officer at the Wildwood Police Department.

He received tickets to a game, a jersey, a basketball and police uniform. While McClurkin was there, he also talked to kids about preventing bullying.