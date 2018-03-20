1. Let me be honest right up front: I'm not an Alex Rodriguez fan at all. Never have been, never will be. Having said that, the issue I'm about to bring up is not a knock on A-Rod, it's a knock on ESPN. At the risk of coming off as Johnny Journalism, it was a little bizarre to see this tweet show up in my feed yesterday:

Rodriguez is about to begin his first season as ESPN's lead analyst for its Sunday Night Baseball games. For his sake, ESPN should've told him he can't be an advisor to the Yankees. Or—and this is unheard of in sports television, but would be a welcome change—should've just stated up front that Rodriguez is an advisor to the Yankees and is as a result not expected to be objective while calling games.

Every single broadcaster, despite their denials, is biased in some way. Even if they're not rooting for a team, they have players they like and dislike, based on whether those players give them quotes or whether agents of players leak information to them, etc. So I would never expect Rodriguez to be different than any other analyst. But the optics for ESPN here are not good. The Sunday night game is a big stage: A national audience, a standalone game. Anytime A-Rod calls a Yankees game, fans of the opposing team are going to automatically be angered by the broadcast because they know Rodriguez is rooting for the Yankees.

2. From hardcore journalism to some WWE coverage. Actually, this is more of a statement about the trouble we're in as a nation. Last night, after Roman Reigns was "arrested" by "U.S. Marshals," I tweeted this:

I know our gov’t is a complete mess right now, but U.S. Marshalls have to have something better to do than arrest Roman Reigns. pic.twitter.com/g8mtA6qY9e — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 20, 2018

The amount of people who thought I was serious was absolutely staggering.

Were they real marshalls — Alice price (@justali777) March 20, 2018

Doubt those were US Marshal’s. They weren’t wearing badges on front vest and no firearms. — John Harris (@Jharrispcs) March 20, 2018

They're just from lower down in the roster. Not real agents — Tori Elise (@torieliseb) March 20, 2018

Im willing to bet those arent actually US Marshalls at all.....ba...ba...bbbbaaaaaaaa — El Guapo 🇺🇸 💙 (@johnnymclean13) March 20, 2018

Obviously they aren’t real marshals — K (@educatedr3dneck) March 20, 2018

Is the real? — JayyBLVD🔥🔥🔙🔛🔝🔜 (@JonathanKeise) March 20, 2018

Considering those are developmental talent in costumes most likely. Means U.S. Marshalls do have better things to do 😂 — Da NERD (@PoliticalNerd19) March 20, 2018

Lol tell me you are being sarcastic...You dont really believe those are US marshalls — Jaysmind (@jaydanku) March 20, 2018

...those are probably amateur wrestlers wearing vests that say "US Marshal" on it, for the record. — Kraken (@ourlordKraken) March 20, 2018

Wait, that was real? — Craig (@CraigNJ66) March 20, 2018

This guy just ruined my life. pic.twitter.com/43WigfwMTs — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 20, 2018

This guy is even better. He has “maga” in his profile. pic.twitter.com/wJYFW3l8RD — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 20, 2018

We're in trouble. (On a side note: I can't wait for Roman Reigns to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.)

3. I tweeted this a few days ago:

Said it before and will say it again: There are actually (dumb) living, breathing people who don’t think LeBron James is the greatest show on earth. https://t.co/X4CIDaWJ0t — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 16, 2018

Last night, in the 15th year of his career, LeBron James put up 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Come on!

LeBron James (40 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST) records his 5th career 40+ point triple-double in the @cavs W! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/O6KvVXxauC — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2018

4. Legendary Brewers play-by-play man Bob Uecker suffered a major health scare during the offseason after he suffered a poisonous spider bite. Thankfully the 84-year-old who delivered one of the greatest lines in sports movie history has made a recovery.

5. Joel Embiid with solid back-to-back nights. Sunday he partied.

Joel Embiid Drops $12K on Booze, Parties with 76ers Co-Owner for 24th Bday Bash https://t.co/J1RuERjoN4 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 20, 2018

Monday, he dominated at work.

Joel Embiid fueled the @sixers home win with 25 PTS, 19 REB, 4 BLK! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/rOBzfVkIrh — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2018

6. A great moment in Alex Trebek's career took place last night.

"Crack Addict Tyrone Biggums" was a phrase uttered by Alex Trebek on tonight's episode of Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/9mrV7Mx4Zv — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) March 20, 2018

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Rusev's imitation of New Day's Big E is the best thing you'll see today.

IN CLOSING: The east coast is expected to get hit with a Nor'easter over the next 24-48 hours. What better way to get in the mood for Opening Day next Thursday!