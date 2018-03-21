Kentucky has covered 9 of its past 10 games. Will the Wildcats keep it rolling?
We are down to 12 NCAA tournament games this week, with eight Sweet 16 games taking place Thursday and Friday and four Elite 8 games on Saturday/Sunday.
Former Caesars Palace Oddsmaker Todd Fuhrman has all the information bettors need for each matchup on the latest episode of SI TV's The Line.
Kentucky has covered nine of its past 10 games. Will they make it 10 of 11 by covering a 5.5-point spread against Kansas State? Or should you fade the public on that pick?
Does Syracuse have any chance to cover as 11.5-point underdogs against Duke?
Furhrman answers these questions and reveals his three best investments for the weekend.