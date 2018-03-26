1. Everyone knew about the Stormy Daniels interview that was taking place on 60 Minutes on Sunday night. Not everyone knew, though, that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was also featured on the long-running show—in a separate segment. The mashup of having an adult film star detail her relationship with the President of the United States and a feel-good story about one of the best NBA players was ripe for Twitter material (it also got 60 Minutes its best ratings in a decade). Throw in the fact that Jim Nantz had to continually promo the Stormy interview during the Duke-Kansas Final Four game that aired right before 60 Minutes and man, it was a great day on Twitter dot com, as you'll see below.

60 Minutes tonight has a story about somebody whose arousing videos I watch over and over again and also they interviewed a porn star — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) March 26, 2018

60 Minutes showing the giant hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo while Donald Trump is watching is hall of fame trolling. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 26, 2018

I’ve been half-listening to 60 Minutes while its on TV. Did Stormy Daniels criticize Hinkie for not drafting Giannis with the 13th pick in 2013 yet? — shamus (@shamus_clancy) March 26, 2018

Do you know who had a great night?



Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent.



The Greek Freak should send Stormy Daniels and 60 Minutes a thank you card. pic.twitter.com/ij7plG5ZTi — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 26, 2018

A porn star just detailed an alleged affair (that allegedly included spanking) with the President of The United States on 60 Minutes & we are now segueing into a Giannis Antetokounmpo piece. Imagine reading this sentence 4 years ago. — Tyler Berg (@TBergKSTP) March 26, 2018

Detailed accounts about the president having a sexual encounter with a porn star & Giannis being awesome (with the last few mins of Duke losing in OT at the beginning)...this 60 Minutes ep is never leaving the DVR — Eric Felkey (@ericfelks) March 26, 2018

Never saw Michael Jordan or LeBron James follow up a story on the President getting spanked with a magazine that had his face on it by a porn star he was banging.



Giannis Antetokounmpo is Top 5 in the NBA.



Don’t @ me. — Ebo (@EboSays) March 26, 2018

Twitter: Yo the President got spanked by a porn star.

Me: Giannis Antetokounmpo WAITED 18 YEARS to have his first smoothie and then took to Twitter to THANK America. pic.twitter.com/U8DzL2u65i — Noel (@NoelGasca) March 26, 2018

I started @60Minutes terrified I'd see nude Trump photos, I'm ending it terrified that Giannis is going to dump the Celtics in the first round — michael f (@bunkosquad) March 26, 2018

The Bucks should invite Stormy Daniels to their next home game.



Why not??



She'd receive some sort of applause from the crowd — Ceferino Garcia (@ceferinog6181) March 26, 2018

This story about @Giannis_An34 is way more interesting than the whole Stormy Daniels - Trump thing (well, except maybe for the whole magazine spanking thing). @60Minutes — Stephanie Erickson Doyle (@SDoyleWrites) March 26, 2018

America, this may be the only day of our lives we'll get to hear Jim Nantz read a @StormyDaniels/@Giannis_An34 #60Minutes tease, so cherish it.



"Stormy Daniels tells her story, plus the basketball sensation who's so talented, his fellow #NBA players call him, 'The Freak.'" pic.twitter.com/v265h3QLkD — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 25, 2018

I want this game to go 6 overtimes so a punchy Jim Nantz starts doing promos like, “After the game - if you loved Stormy Daniels in Good Will Humping, you’ll love her on 60 Minutes!” — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 25, 2018

You know every time Jim Nantz has to do a Stormy Daniels promo, it’s killing his soul. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 25, 2018

I’m also hopeful I get to hear Jim Nantz say: “We welcome those of you tuning in to see Stormy Daniela, we’re in overtime here in Omaha.” — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownWJOX) March 25, 2018

2. Here's the link if you want to watch the full Giannis segment, which was excellent. Below are a couple of highlights.

Giannis’ parents emigrated to Greece from Nigeria. They had no papers and lived in tiny apartments. There was rarely enough food. To make money, the family peddled goods on the streets. pic.twitter.com/VdTY14dLL4 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 26, 2018

Giannis was invited to the NBA draft in June of 2013. He didn’t even know he was supposed to wear a suit, but the Bucks selected him 15th overall. #60Minutes pic.twitter.com/5me4YcPDsa — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 26, 2018

3. I'm just gonna leave this tweet here.

Lads: We can never second guess the @realDonaldTrump for his taste in women. But bedding a porn movie star without a condom ? C'mon, Man !! — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) March 26, 2018

4. Blow off work for six minutes today and watch this compilation of LeBron's best passes. You will not be disappointed.

​

5. You have to love the move Steve Kerr pulled last night, calling a timeout just so he could rip the refs.

Steve Kerr was HOT! 😳 pic.twitter.com/n0qQJKYJNk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2018

6. I'm extremely excited to be taking over hosting duties of the SI Media Podcast. I will no longer host the Off The Board podcast, so if you were a subscriber to that one, PLEASE subscribe to the new one. Obviously, media will be a big theme since it's called the SI MEDIA Podcast, but I will still interview athletes, celebrities and other interesting people along the way. The podcast will post each Thursday and once again, you should subscribe. The first episode features an interview with ESPN historian and author James Andrew Miller, who had that shocking interview with former ESPN president John Skipper last week in which Skipper revealed he left the network because of a cocaine extortion plot. We cover all of that, as well as the fraying ESPN-NFL relationship, Monday Night Football and much more. You can listen and subscribe below or on iTunes.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: My colleague, Andy Gray, requested some old-school Kurt Angle today. This should do the trick.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast.

IN CLOSING: Does anyone else think the NFL catch rule is still going to be a mess even after the league tries to fix it?