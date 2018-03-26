Traina Thoughts: Giannis and Stormy Gave Us a Great Evening of Television (and Twitter)

Stormy Daniels and Giannis Antetokounmpo teamed up for a memorable episode of "60 Minutes."

By Jimmy Traina
March 26, 2018

1. Everyone knew about the Stormy Daniels interview that was taking place on 60 Minutes on Sunday night. Not everyone knew, though, that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was also featured on the long-running show—in a separate segment. The mashup of having an adult film star detail her relationship with the President of the United States and a feel-good story about one of the best NBA players was ripe for Twitter material (it also got 60 Minutes its best ratings in a decade). Throw in the fact that Jim Nantz had to continually promo the Stormy interview during the Duke-Kansas Final Four game that aired right before 60 Minutes and man, it was a great day on Twitter dot com, as you'll see below.

2. Here's the link if you want to watch the full Giannis segment, which was excellent. Below are a couple of highlights.

3. I'm just gonna leave this tweet here.

4. Blow off work for six minutes today and watch this compilation of LeBron's best passes. You will not be disappointed.

5. You have to love the move Steve Kerr pulled last night, calling a timeout just so he could rip the refs.

6. I'm extremely excited to be taking over hosting duties of the SI Media Podcast. I will no longer host the Off The Board podcast, so if you were a subscriber to that one, PLEASE subscribe to the new one. Obviously, media will be a big theme since it's called the SI MEDIA Podcast, but I will still interview athletes, celebrities and other interesting people along the way. The podcast will post each Thursday and once again, you should subscribe. The first episode features an interview with ESPN historian and author James Andrew Miller, who had that shocking interview with former ESPN president John Skipper last week in which Skipper revealed he left the network because of a cocaine extortion plot. We cover all of that, as well as the fraying ESPN-NFL relationship, Monday Night Football and much more. You can listen and subscribe below or on iTunes

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: My colleague, Andy Gray, requested some old-school Kurt Angle today. This should do the trick.

IN CLOSING: Does anyone else think the NFL catch rule is still going to be a mess even after the league tries to fix it?

