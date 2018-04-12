1. ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy joined the latest episode of the SI Media Podcast to talk about a slew of topics. Among them: Why it's dumb to rank LeBron; three changes to the NBA he'd make if he became commissioner; how he'd handle the Tristan Thompson drama heading into the playoffs; working with Marv Albert and Mike Breen; the story behind his only ejection ever; what annoys him about other broadcasters; his feud with Howard Stern and last, but not least, the time he ignored game action to talk about Rihanna.

​

2. This is a hell of a quote from Boston utilityman Brock Holt on last night's Red Sox-Yankees brawl.

Brock Holt: “As soon as you see Judge or Stanton come in there, they were the first two, I started backing up at that point. I’m not trying to get involved with any of those guys..Typical Red Sox-Yankee game. 4 hours long and a couple bench-clearing brawls. We’re right on track" — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) April 12, 2018

3. Warriors star Klay Thompson was fired up to watch his brother, A's outfielder Trayce, rob Yasiel Puig of a home run last night.

.@KlayThompson gets excited after his brother Trayce robs a home run against the Dodgers 😬 pic.twitter.com/xqkHkX8hDy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2018

4. Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld has taken notice of Todd Fraizer's habit of tipping his helmet during his at-bats.

I think I’m going to name Todd Frazier helmet adjustment the

“Evenin’ Ma’am”. @Mets — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) April 12, 2018

It just comes natural I have to do it Jerr. Let's go mets big dog — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) April 12, 2018

MLB

5. Dwyane Wade keeps it classy. No drinking out of the bottle like you always see in locker rooms. Instead, Wade and Udonis Haslem celebrated their 15th year in the NBA by partaking in some champagne in the proper glass.

Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem in a post-game champagne toast after completing a 15th regular season in the NBA. And like so many times before, with a playoff appearance. (Via UD instagram) pic.twitter.com/4RFCOBmehC — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 12, 2018

Wade was feeling good, too.

6. This play comes courtesy of Duda Machado, who plays in a Brazilian men's professional basketball club based in Rio de Janeiro. We need more of this in the NBA.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Nobody ever wants to watch someone else's wedding video, but, of course, there is an exception to this rule. Everybody should want to watch the reception of Randy Savage and Elizabeth, complete with a wild ending thanks to Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

IN CLOSING: LeBron James, in his 15th season, just played in all 82 regular season games. His final averages, at age 33: 27.5 points, 9.1 assists, 8.6 rebounds. Remarkable.