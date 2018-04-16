Traina Thoughts: John Cena and Nikki Bella's Split Leaves the WWE Universe Shook

NBC

Wrestling fans are questioning whether true love exists after John Cena and Nikki Bella announced their split

By Jimmy Traina
April 16, 2018

1. John Cena and Nikki Bella announced Sunday night that they were splitting after six years together. Cena appeared to address the break up on Twitter Monday morning.

Hopefully things won't get ugly between the two hugely popular WWE superstars, although it seems they may based on this People magazine story

The WWE Universe is very fragile right now after this shocking break up, so if the mud slinging starts, who knows what will happen to their fans. Many are already questioning whether true love exists.









2. Gus Johnson called yesterday's wild Bucks-Celtics game and naturally lost his mind when Milwaukee's Khris Middelton sent the game to overtime with a crazy 3-pointer.

3. Mets reliever Robert Gsellman has a NSFW warmup before entering a game.

4. Things got a tad awkward Saturday during the Spurs-Warriors game when ESPN play-by-play man, Mike Breen, addressed coaching vacancies around the NBA. Breen's broadcast partners, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson are both candidates for some of the jobs, so we were treated to some uncomfortable, yet amusing television.

5. Speaking of Van Gundy, you can hear him share his opinions on a slew of topics—from whiny NBA players, to LeBron James's greatness to hating the trend of shooting T-shirts into a crowd during games—on the latest SI Media Podcast. You can listen below or download it on iTunes.

6. You can take Drew Brees out of college, but you can't take the college out of Drew Brees.

7. The San Diego Padres trolled every baseball team from the Midwest and East Coast yesterday.

8. RANDOM "OFFICE" VIDEO OF THE DAY: We're putting the "Random Wrestling Video of the Day" on hiatus for a while. Going forward, each week Traina Thoughts will feature a different theme for the final item of the day. This week, is "The Office" week. If you have any suggestions for future themes you want to see in this space, just let me know on Twitter. Before you do that, though, enjoy the single greatest scene in the history of "The Office."

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right hereAnd make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I know it happens every year, but the amount of days off and the length it takes to finish a playoff series during the NBA playoffs remains absurd.

