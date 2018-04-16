1. John Cena and Nikki Bella announced Sunday night that they were splitting after six years together. Cena appeared to address the break up on Twitter Monday morning.

Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018

Hopefully things won't get ugly between the two hugely popular WWE superstars, although it seems they may based on this People magazine story.

The WWE Universe is very fragile right now after this shocking break up, so if the mud slinging starts, who knows what will happen to their fans. Many are already questioning whether true love exists.

If John Cena and Nikki Bella can’t make it...is there hope for the world? — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 16, 2018

First Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum get a divorce, now John Cena and Nikki Bella break up. My heart can't handle all this. 💔 pic.twitter.com/96l5xxvIU8 — Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) April 16, 2018

How are we supposed to live in a world where John Cena and Nikki Bella aren’t together? — Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) April 16, 2018

When you hear Nikki Bella and John Cena broke up.

pic.twitter.com/uJRoQM31Q8 — Sahid. (@sconteh18) April 16, 2018

John Cena and Nikki Bella breaking up just adds to the terrible year John Cena has had. pic.twitter.com/IOrOWSlI57 — Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) April 16, 2018

Can someone tell me why I am so devastated about John Cena and Nikki Bella — Lindy Segal (@lindysegal) April 16, 2018

By the way, I broke the news to @jim_utter during dinner last night that John Cena and Nikki Bella had broken up. No joke, this was his reaction … pic.twitter.com/bh20COZWDV — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) April 16, 2018

Rock, I know you have a movie to promote but John Cena and Nikki Bella just broke up, now’s not the time — Tom fka The Big Dog ™ (@TomBlargh) April 16, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about the breakup, @JohnCena. It's terrible, and I hate that you have to go through this. I really hope things get better, you're in my thoughts, man.



And to Nikki, @BellaTwins, I just want to say.... pic.twitter.com/nuLVdJ3LuK — 🌨️ Justin 🌨️ (@Justin_SofOK) April 16, 2018

2. Gus Johnson called yesterday's wild Bucks-Celtics game and naturally lost his mind when Milwaukee's Khris Middelton sent the game to overtime with a crazy 3-pointer.

3. Mets reliever Robert Gsellman has a NSFW warmup before entering a game.

Um...Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman you ok? pic.twitter.com/1SlHuSTcKc — 12up (@12upSport) April 15, 2018

4. Things got a tad awkward Saturday during the Spurs-Warriors game when ESPN play-by-play man, Mike Breen, addressed coaching vacancies around the NBA. Breen's broadcast partners, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson are both candidates for some of the jobs, so we were treated to some uncomfortable, yet amusing television.

The broadcast team talks about David Fizdale's name getting brought up for some coaching jobs.... Mark Jackson coughs and clears his throat 😂



(via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/EBbDvvzVN4 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 14, 2018

5. Speaking of Van Gundy, you can hear him share his opinions on a slew of topics—from whiny NBA players, to LeBron James's greatness to hating the trend of shooting T-shirts into a crowd during games—on the latest SI Media Podcast. You can listen below or download it on iTunes.

6. You can take Drew Brees out of college, but you can't take the college out of Drew Brees.

7. The San Diego Padres trolled every baseball team from the Midwest and East Coast yesterday.

Attention: Due to weather, today’s game will be...



... played as scheduled 😎 pic.twitter.com/i5MkeyrezT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 15, 2018

8. RANDOM "OFFICE" VIDEO OF THE DAY: We're putting the "Random Wrestling Video of the Day" on hiatus for a while. Going forward, each week Traina Thoughts will feature a different theme for the final item of the day. This week, is "The Office" week. If you have any suggestions for future themes you want to see in this space, just let me know on Twitter. Before you do that, though, enjoy the single greatest scene in the history of "The Office."

IN CLOSING: I know it happens every year, but the amount of days off and the length it takes to finish a playoff series during the NBA playoffs remains absurd.