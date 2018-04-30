Traina Thoughts: Tristan Thompson's Double-Double Sent Twitter Into a Frenzy

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The cheating jokes were flying during Tristan Thompson's double-double in Game 7 for the Cavaliers.

By Jimmy Traina
April 30, 2018

1. After being a mirage for the first six games of the Cavs' series against the Pacers, head coach LeBron James plugged Tristan Thompson back into the starting lineup on Sunday and Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy delivered, with 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 105-101 series-clinching victory.

To say Twitter enjoyed seeing Thompson come though after he was banished for most of the series following a cheating scandal would be an understatement. People were champing at the bit to unload the snark and they came through with flying colors.

2. LeBron was LeBron (45 points, nine rebounds, seven assists), but his best moment came when he dissed this poor fan.

Poor guy got left hanging. 😂🤣

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

3. Whoops. After initially reporting that Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was expected to retire and land in ESPN's Monday Night Football booth, it seems another network is trying to pull a coup.

4. It's a good thing gambling is illegal.

5. Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk pulled off a must-see catch -- even though he didn't see it -- yesterday. 

6The latest episode of the SI Media Podcast features an interview with TNT's Kevin Harlan. The NBA play-by-play man discusses why he prefers doing radio over TV, which sport is the hardest to call, how Marv Albert helped his career go to another level, why Bill Raftery is so great, the loudest NBA arenas to work in and much more. You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes.

7. RANDOM SOPRANOS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Traina Thoughts will feature a video from the greatest drama of all time each day this week. We start things off with a lecture from that great philosopher, Paulie Walnuts.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: FYI, I told you all on April 11 that the Yankees would be just fine. 

