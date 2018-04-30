1. After being a mirage for the first six games of the Cavs' series against the Pacers, head coach LeBron James plugged Tristan Thompson back into the starting lineup on Sunday and Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy delivered, with 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 105-101 series-clinching victory.

To say Twitter enjoyed seeing Thompson come though after he was banished for most of the series following a cheating scandal would be an understatement. People were champing at the bit to unload the snark and they came through with flying colors.

Old Tristan Thompson? Is that you? pic.twitter.com/KEiqC1brgG — Cory O'Connor (@CoryO24) April 29, 2018

all it took was Tristan Thompson realizing he'd go back home to all his side chicks in Canada if they make it to the 2nd round vs the Raptors smh — LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson thriving like he thinks he's in the club unobserved. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson with 15 points and 10 rebounds, first double-double since: pic.twitter.com/qaJGuVZLCA — Spark Sports (@SparkSports) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson blocked that shot like Khloe’s texts when he was cheating on her. — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson went after that O board like it was an IG model. #Cavs — Michael A. Young (@RealMYoung23) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson explanation:



1) Him & Khloe are done so the Kardashian curse has been lifted



2) One of his side pieces is sitting courtside so he’s showing out — IGZ (@igzrap) April 29, 2018

Last time Tristan Thompson blocked anything that hard it was an incoming call from a Kardashian — Brad Bohlke (@Slim_But_Bohlke) April 29, 2018

Tyronn Lue: “hello? Kris Jenner.. can we play Tristan Thompson today?



Kris: *sighs* “sure” — Emily Viccarone (@eviccarone) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson smashed that ball like it was the message button on Instagram — Ante Zigzic (@ZiggyOfAk) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson cheated which result in Khloe Kardashian not speaking to him for sometime. That meant he didn’t have to worry about her bitching in his ear all the time which meant he could focus strictly on basketball, because of that he got a double double and the Cavs move on — Chris J. (@TheBlack_Hippy3) April 29, 2018

If only Tristan Thompson put this much effort into covering his tracks like he is today in Game 7. — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) April 29, 2018

2. LeBron was LeBron (45 points, nine rebounds, seven assists), but his best moment came when he dissed this poor fan.

3. Whoops. After initially reporting that Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was expected to retire and land in ESPN's Monday Night Football booth, it seems another network is trying to pull a coup.

Jason Witten continues to contemplate his decision on retirement to join MNF broadcast team but a source says another network has made a last-minute "interesting" proposal that also is being considered. Announcement likely will be Wednesday. The @dallascowboys still hope he plays — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 29, 2018

4. It's a good thing gambling is illegal.

A record $436.5 million was bet on basketball (college and pro) in March at Nevada sports books. The house kept $38 million of it. It's the seventh consecutive record-setting March in terms of the amount wagered, as market continues to grow. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) April 30, 2018

5. Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk pulled off a must-see catch -- even though he didn't see it -- yesterday.

6. The latest episode of the SI Media Podcast features an interview with TNT's Kevin Harlan. The NBA play-by-play man discusses why he prefers doing radio over TV, which sport is the hardest to call, how Marv Albert helped his career go to another level, why Bill Raftery is so great, the loudest NBA arenas to work in and much more. You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes.

7. RANDOM SOPRANOS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Traina Thoughts will feature a video from the greatest drama of all time each day this week. We start things off with a lecture from that great philosopher, Paulie Walnuts.

IN CLOSING: FYI, I told you all on April 11 that the Yankees would be just fine.