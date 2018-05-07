Traina Thoughts: May 7th Has Given Us a Slew of Iconic Sports Moments

From Michael Jordan to Allen Iverson to Bartolo Colon, there have been many epic moments on this date.

By Jimmy Traina
May 07, 2018

1. May 7 is easily one of the most special days on the sports calendar. Just look at the events that have taken place on this date:

• 1989: Michael Jordan ends the Bulls first-round series against the Cavaliers by hitting a legendary winning shot over Craig Ehlo.

• 1994: The Nuggets beat the Sonics in the first round of the playoffs to become the NBA's first No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed.

• 2002: Allen Iverson shares his infamous thoughts on practice.

• 2009: Manny Ramirez suspended 50 games for PEDs, which turned out to be a female fertility drug.

• 2016: Bartolo Colon launches his first career home run.

Let's see if anything will get added to the list today.

2. Singer DJ Khaled made headlines late last week after he revealed that he doesn't perform certain sexual acts. This topic was too good for some of Twitter's best to pass up.

3. Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has pipes. He belted out "New York, New York" with Charles Barkley Sunday night and was damn impressive despite Chuck trying to bring him down.

4. Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez had a day off on Saturday, but he made the most of it in the dugout.

5. This Saturday Night Live spoof of the Cavaliers lineup was well done, but the Quiet Place skit about Kanye West was better.

6. Chris Paul doesn't care about being on live TV.

CP3 keeping it real 😂 *NSFW*

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

7. Congrats?

8. RANDOM SEINFELD VIDEO OF THE DAY: No soup for you!

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Celtics +6 at Philly tonight? Yes, please.

