1. May 7 is easily one of the most special days on the sports calendar. Just look at the events that have taken place on this date:

• 1989: Michael Jordan ends the Bulls first-round series against the Cavaliers by hitting a legendary winning shot over Craig Ehlo.

• 1994: The Nuggets beat the Sonics in the first round of the playoffs to become the NBA's first No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed.

• 2002: Allen Iverson shares his infamous thoughts on practice.

• 2009: Manny Ramirez suspended 50 games for PEDs, which turned out to be a female fertility drug.

• 2016: Bartolo Colon launches his first career home run.

Let's see if anything will get added to the list today.

2. Singer DJ Khaled made headlines late last week after he revealed that he doesn't perform certain sexual acts. This topic was too good for some of Twitter's best to pass up.

Ahem.. *clears throat*

as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread 👀 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 6, 2018

Someone send Marchand’s tongue to DJ Khaled’s wife. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) May 5, 2018

3. Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has pipes. He belted out "New York, New York" with Charles Barkley Sunday night and was damn impressive despite Chuck trying to bring him down.

"Applause is the only thing that will stop them." 😂😂😂@VicOladipo & Chuck team up for "New York, New York" duet. #InsidetheNBA pic.twitter.com/eb3Wu5t9OT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2018

4. Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez had a day off on Saturday, but he made the most of it in the dugout.

#BlueJays @ #Rays



Carlos Gomez gets creative in the Rays' dugout and makes some nifty cup-made head gear in the bottom of the 4th inning (00:45)



MLB Gameday: https://t.co/Fkjqp7lpqr pic.twitter.com/06NgYVFcLD — Ballpark Videos (@BallparkVids) May 6, 2018

5. This Saturday Night Live spoof of the Cavaliers lineup was well done, but the Quiet Place skit about Kanye West was better.

6. Chris Paul doesn't care about being on live TV.

CP3 keeping it real 😂 *NSFW* A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on May 6, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

7. Congrats?

It’s one for the history books. He’s done it. Local folk hero Don Gorske has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac. Let the record show it took place 3:30pm at the Fond du Lac @McDonalds. He cautions this may be his last milestone, projecting 40,000 would come in 2032. #SuperSizeMe #WISN12 pic.twitter.com/4rJ5lTCYui — Nick Bohr (@NickBohrWISN) May 4, 2018

8. RANDOM SEINFELD VIDEO OF THE DAY: No soup for you!

IN CLOSING: Celtics +6 at Philly tonight? Yes, please.