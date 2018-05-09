Watch: Boston University Student Runs 4:43.2 Mile While Juggling Three Balls

How fast can you run a mile? Now how about while juggling three balls?

By Chris Chavez
May 09, 2018

Boston University student Zach Prescott ran a 4:43.2 mile while juggling three balls to break a record that has stood for 32 years. The previous record of 4:43.80 was run by American Kirk Swenson in 1986. 

Prescott runs for Boston University's track team and decided to give the record a shot on Monday afternoon. According to Ian Anderson on Twitter, Prescott ran a 69-second first lap and then hit the 800 meter mark in 2:21 before dropping the balls about 1,050 meters in. Prescott took a few minutes to rest and then reset for a second attempt.

In the second attempt, Prescott ran 71 seconds for the first lap and then crossed the 800-meter mark in 2:21 again. Anderson reports there were three timers and Prescott was clocked at 4:43.2.

The feat by Prescott earned praise from Michal Kapral, who has run a Guinness World record for fastest "joggling" marathon in 2:50:12.

"The previous 3-ball joggling mile world record of 4:43.8 by Kirk Swenson in 1986 was one of the toughest joggling records in the books, so this is a huge achievement by @zacharyprescot1," Kapral tweeted.

