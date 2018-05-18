1. If you read Traina Thoughts regularly, you know I often say that football coaches are a bizarre group of people -- and that's being kind. Need more proof? Here's an excerpt from a book written by Cowboys offensive line coach, Paul Alexander.

Cowboys OL coach Paul Alexander wrote in his book "Perform" about how he can rule out certain offensive lineman playing for him by the way they dispense ketchup from a bottle. pic.twitter.com/zXDGT057jm — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) May 17, 2018

Yes, Alexander evaluates a player on whether he knows how to properly use a ketchup bottle.

From the passage:

"When I see a large football player turn a bottle of ketchup upside down and pound at its heel with tremendous force yet with limited success, I immediately make the mental note: He must either play defensive line, or if he plays offensive line, he can't play for me."

Yeah, that's totally normal and sane.

2. Orioles manager Buck Showalter refusing to wait for Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts to finish his home run trot before yanking pitcher Kevin Gausman from the game made for an outstanding GIF.

Buck Showalter will not yield for your home run trot: https://t.co/orszu8mJVv pic.twitter.com/OUTcl0gtnp — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 18, 2018

3. I can't get enough of John Cena's deep tweets since him and Nikki Bella broke up. Work or shoot?

We all have an internal voice. Listening to IT instead of the many voices around us can be a path to happiness. Listen to your “heart” everyone else, is often just confusing noise. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 18, 2018

Lack of communication is many times what causes people to drift apart, lack of forgiveness is many times what causes people to stay apart. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 17, 2018

4. Not only did this kid make a pretty spectacular catch on a foul ball, but he deserves credit for reacting like he'd been there before.

Does anyone know if this kid is draft eligible?



📰: https://t.co/eVqBhrh5f0 pic.twitter.com/B1gfYMHA7G — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 18, 2018

5. Dwyane Wade's season is over, but he's still playing basketball.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast (recapped here) is a must-listen for anyone who has ever placed a sports bet or anyone who is interested in Monday's Supreme Court ruling that made sports betting legal in the United States. The guests are ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, who talks about how the ruling will affect sports media as well as teams and leagues, and legendary brodcaster Brent Musburger, who now hosts a radio show on SiriusXM's VSiN channel. Brent discusses how this ruling affects Vegas, bookies and potential point-shaving scandals. He also gives us a taste of how his vintage, "YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE" line would go now that sports betting is legal. You can listen below download the podcast on iTunes.

7. RANDOM "SPORTS BETTING" VIDEO OF THE DAY: Al Michaels was downright giddy with this amazing backdoor over in a Vikings-49ers game.

IN CLOSING: If you think the Rockets can beat the Warriors in the series, you can get great value on them right now to win the NBA title at +345.