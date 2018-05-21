Traina Thoughts: Las Vegas Bookmakers Will Be Rooting Hard Against the Golden Knights

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Bookmakers in Sin City will be rooting hard against the Vegas Golden Knights

By Jimmy Traina
May 21, 2018

1. The Golden Knights are headed to the Stanley Cup and Las Vegas bookmakers are very nervous.

Before the season started, the expansion franchise was anywhere from 100-1 to 500-1 to win the Cup. Those odds did not scare off a decent amount of locals to put money down on the impossible. So now, a Golden Knights victory in the Finals would cost Sin City bookmakers anywhere from $5 million to $6 million. 

Vegas already took a bath on the Knights during the regular season with NHL bettors placing wagers on the home club 15 times more often than any other team in the league. 

ESPN has an excellent report on where a Golden Knights Stanley Cup victory would rank in terms of monstrous betting upsets.

2. Steph Curry was feeling it Sunday night with 35 points in a blowout win against the Rockets. His night featured an f-bomb, a ridiculous 3-pointer and an emphatic shimmy.

3. So. Much. Shame. During Friday's Indians-Astros game when a Houston fan interfered with a fair ball that would've resulted in the Astros scoring a run. Instead, the runner had to stay at third and the guy's wife embarrassed him in front of the whole stadium.

4. WWE's Smackdown Live is leaving USA and headed to FOX's broadcast channel. "The Wra"p reports that the show will also move from Tuesdays to Fridays.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/TheWrap/status/998599562125193216

5. Need more of this in sports. Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has stayed in touch with a young fan from Houston, who made sure to keep his Kipnis memorabilia during Hurricane Harvey last year.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast (recapped here) is a must-listen for anyone who has ever placed a sports bet or anyone who is interested in the Supreme Court ruling that made sports betting legal in the United States. The guests are ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, who talks about how the ruling will affect sports media as well as teams and leagues, and legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger, who now hosts a radio show on SiriusXM's VSiN channel. Brent discusses how this ruling affects Vegas, bookies and potential point-shaving scandals. He also gives us a taste of how his vintage, "YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE" line would go now that sports betting is legal. You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes.

7. RANDOM "ACOUSTIC" VIDEO OF THE DAY

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I have no idea if it's smart or dumb, but I love the Rays experimenting with using their closer to start games. When it comes to MLB, anything that's radical is good.

