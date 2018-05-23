1. Sports media people getting salty with each other on Twitter is a daily occurence. We're basically all big babies and very sensitive. So in order for a Twitter fight to stand out, it has to be REALLY good. That is definitely the case today with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and the NFL Network's Michael Silver.

The latter broke a story yesterday that said quarterback Nick Foles turned down the opportunity to get traded to the Browns and start for them so he could remain in Philly. For some reason, this report caused Florio to go all in on Silver and Browns coach, Hue Jackson. The exchange then ended with Silver getting downright disrespectful.

I'm sure that Hue Jackson leaking that the Browns tried to trade for Nick Foles will go over well with his boss. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 22, 2018

Hey Mike: 1) Don't be a dick; 2) I had three sources, as cited in the story. Hue was not one of them. 3) Attempted source-outing is stupid. 4) If you have something to say to me, text me. Wow. https://t.co/rK429FC2tf — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 23, 2018

Hey Mike: 1) You're basically Hue's agent; 2) Everyone knows it. https://t.co/cziyQftwIY — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 23, 2018

I’m basically your daddy. You can kiss the ring the next time you see me, and I’ll put you on my knee and teach you about journalism. Night, son 😘 https://t.co/JIR7dzxWjj — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 23, 2018

Talk about escalating quickly!

2. Marv Albert is 76 years old and still making calls better than anyone else in broadcasting.

The Beard threw down a NASTY POSTER in Game 4! 😬🔨#NBAPlayoffs | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/P0okBouhu8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2018

3. MLB Network's MLB Central got X-rated on Tuesday.

4. Bryce Harper is sporting new specs and it made me think of one thing and one thing only.

5. LeBron James speaks nothing but the truth about tracking data.

The league's tracking data says LeBron is slowing down. Literally. "That's the dumbest shit I've ever heard," James said. "That tracking bullshit can kiss my ass." How one of the slowest players this postseason is still quick enough to revive this series.https://t.co/UIWHnlmNtF — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) May 22, 2018

6. Shaq told a great story on Inside the NBA last night about trying to impress Halle Berry when she once attended a Lakers game.

7. RANDOM "ACOUSTIC" VIDEO OF THE DAY

IN CLOSING: There is not a bigger non-story in sports than Tom Brady not showing up for voluntary workouts.