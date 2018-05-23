Traina Thoughts: NFL Writers Snipe at Each Other on Twitter Over Nick Foles Trade Story

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and NFL Network's Michael Silver get snippy over Hue Jackson-Nick Foles situation.

By Jimmy Traina
May 23, 2018

1. Sports media people getting salty with each other on Twitter is a daily occurence. We're basically all big babies and very sensitive. So in order for a Twitter fight to stand out, it has to be REALLY good. That is definitely the case today with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and the NFL Network's Michael Silver.

The latter broke a story yesterday that said quarterback Nick Foles turned down the opportunity to get traded to the Browns and start for them so he could remain in Philly. For some reason, this report caused Florio to go all in on Silver and Browns coach, Hue Jackson. The exchange then ended with Silver getting downright disrespectful.




Talk about escalating quickly!

2. Marv Albert is 76 years old and still making calls better than anyone else in broadcasting.

3. MLB Network's MLB Central got X-rated on Tuesday.

4. Bryce Harper is sporting new specs and it made me think of one thing and one thing only.

5. LeBron James speaks nothing but the truth about tracking data.

6. Shaq told a great story on Inside the NBA last night about trying to impress Halle Berry when she once attended a Lakers game.

7. RANDOM "ACOUSTIC" VIDEO OF THE DAY

IN CLOSING: There is not a bigger non-story in sports than Tom Brady not showing up for voluntary workouts.

