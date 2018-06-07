News broke Thursday afternoon that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.

Edelman famously follows the TB12 Method, which his promoted by Tom Brady and his trainer, Alex Guerrero. Last year, Guerrero's presence around the team and involment with some of New England's players reportedly angered head coach, Bill Belichick.

All of these things combined to make the perfect recipe for Twitter to do it's thing and offer unfounded, yet funny, speculation while reacting to the news.

BB spiked 11's Amnio drink at TB12's lab! — michael destefano (@mtd10mm) June 7, 2018

TB12 Client Julian Edelman reportedly popped four games for PEDs.

Do PEDs make you more pliable? — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) June 7, 2018

If Belichick didn't love the TB12 Method before... https://t.co/754qO8Kxqs — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) June 7, 2018

Edelman on @OMFonWEEI in Nov: "I come in & do my rehab, then I go up to TB12’s Center & I do more rehab... Tom [Brady] is living proof of how that has helped his career. I am a huge advocate of it. It helps me with a lot of my stuff and I like consulting with Alex (Guerrero)" 🤔 https://t.co/E1tUhkt0aa — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 7, 2018

Not a good look for the TB12 Sports Therapy Center with the news of Edelman’s PED suspension looming. @kirkmin pic.twitter.com/yly60zMVJa — Scott Devlin (@pmanspop) June 7, 2018

TB12 Method: drink tons of water, don’t eat tomatoes, PED’S..... — Back Cracker 🥃 (@DrJoeGilmore) June 7, 2018

I love all the angry, head in the sand replies from #Patriots fans on this legitimate question. Edelman is a Guerrero guy. Like it or not, Guerrero has a checkered past and already contentious relationship with the Pats. How is this NOT a valid question? https://t.co/ssq07y1ZB4 — Trenni Kusnierek (@trenni) June 7, 2018

TB12 more like PED12 amirite? pic.twitter.com/GytPVIEeAp — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 7, 2018

Edelman been slipping more than electrolytes and grit into that TB12 brand water. — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) June 7, 2018

all i'm saying is Edelman never got popped until he started the TB12 method. — Jim Lyons (@JimmyFausto) June 7, 2018

How’s the tb12 method working for ya kid ..... glad I drafted the kid berrios out Miami to replace you .......! pic.twitter.com/cMnmPuKUa7 — spyder_rico_86 (@spyder_rico_86) June 7, 2018

So the TB12 method is just roids? Respect. — Alex Smolokoff (@ASmolokoff) June 7, 2018

Edelman first, Tom Brady next ....TB12 new logo = TB💉 — Steven (@SMCya21) June 7, 2018

So now we know what Edelman meant when he said he went to TB12 for a little {clears throat} treatment, Tony. Sorey. — Callahan forever (@SVcallahan22) June 7, 2018

Again, this is all just wild, unfounded speculation and satire by Twitter. We're not making any judgements on the TB12 Method (even though it's extremely kooky).