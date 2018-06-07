Julian Edelman Gets Suspended For PEDs And Twitter's Got TB12 Jokes

Twitter had so many jokes about Julian Edelman being a TB12 client after his suspension news broke.

By Jimmy Traina
June 07, 2018

News broke Thursday afternoon that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.

Edelman famously follows the TB12 Method, which his promoted by Tom Brady and his trainer, Alex Guerrero. Last year, Guerrero's presence around the team and involment with some of New England's players reportedly angered head coach, Bill Belichick.

All of these things combined to make the perfect recipe for Twitter to do it's thing and offer unfounded, yet funny, speculation while reacting to the news.

Again, this is all just wild, unfounded speculation and satire by Twitter. We're not making any judgements on the TB12 Method (even though it's extremely kooky).

