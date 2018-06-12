1. Kevin Durant appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last night and revealed many interesting things about the NBA Finals and the Warriors. The Warriors star pulled no punches when Kimmel asked him about J.R. Smith's unconscionable blunder at the end of Game 1.

Kimmel: "Are you guys laughing, are you happy, or do you feel compassion for him after something like that happens?

Durant: "Definitely not. I’m happy that he made that decision to do that, especially with the game on the line. We needed that win for the sweep.

Kimmel: "Did you know at that point, once you guys won that game, because they really had a chance to steal that game, did you know that it was over?

Durant: Yeah. We had a good feeling. We knew we had to play well, but we knew we kind of broke them a little bit.

The back-to-back NBA Finals MVP also talked to Kimmel about the possiblity of LeBron joining the Warriors whether he watches highlights of himself after game, Golden State's "Most Valuable Partyer" and why he regrets saying recently that he'd retire at 35.

Durant is also the subject of this week's "Sports Illustrated" cover story, which takes you deep inside his uniqe personality.

COVER STORY: Kevin Durant on the Warriors’ dynasty, midseason struggles and the dagger that foreshadowed the broom (by @SI_LeeJenkins) https://t.co/X9pI5Qfv60 pic.twitter.com/8uaG1UWkbq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2018

2. The newest edition of the very popular, "Bad Lip Reading" covers the 2017-18 NBA season.

3. Happy wife, happy life.

4. To piggyback on the preview item featuring Tom and Gisele, this guy's future wife cannot be happy. At. All.

5. Congrats, New Jersey.

BREAKING: .@GovMurphy signs sports betting law. You can start betting in New Jersey on Thursday. https://t.co/wHskjZGG7L — NJ.com (@njdotcom) June 11, 2018

6. No matter how you feel about the meeting between a crazy world leader and Kim Jong-Un, we should all be able to agree that everything is better with the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme song.

Curb Your Summit pic.twitter.com/YxJnVI7W55 — Jake Johnstone (@hijakejohnstone) June 12, 2018

7. RANDOM "LOCAL NEWS GOES WRONG" VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you were an old-school Hot Clicks reader back in the days when I was writing them, you know that this blooper was a staple in the column.

IN CLOSING: Can people please stop interviewing Dennis Rodman?