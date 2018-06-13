Traina Thoughts: Any Baseball Fan Will Be Riveted By This Audio Of An Umpire-Manager Fight

Tim Clayton - Corbis

Mets manager Terry Collins and umpires were mic'd up during a wild 2016 fight and the audio is outstanding.

By Jimmy Traina
June 13, 2018

1. During spring training, networks experimented with having players mic'd up during games and it produced some pretty memorable moments. However, those instances have absolutely nothing on this clip below from a 2016 Dodgers-Mets game. New York hurler Noah Syndergaard threw behind L.A. second baseman Chase Utley and was quickly ejected. This brought a livid Terry Collins out of the dugout and the Mets skipper went at it HARD with umpires. Listen to the umpire talk to Syndergaard, while he pleads for a warning ("That ain't gonna happen") and then go at with Collins, who uses very, very bad language, asks that his team gets a shot at Utley and rips MLB.

Bottom line: MLB and its broadcast partners need to mic everyone during games. The content would be outstanding and it would do nothing but help grow the sport, create some buzz and generate interest. Also, "our ass is in the jackpot" now needs to be used by people on a daily basis.

2. ESPN execs and PR people must be thrilled with this clip of Stephen A. Smith answering a question from Snoop Dogg about whether he's a breast or butt man.

3. An Ohio teenager got a wrong text from the Tampa Bay Bucs, but he was able to parlay the mistake into an autographed Mike Evans jersey.

4. Braves pitcher Brandon McCarthy has long been established as a first-ballot Twitter Hall of Famer. Sure, he tweets a little less now and others get more publicity for their tweets, but he still knows how and when to drop the hammer, as he did last night on the network run by his own sport.

5. Props to Steph for the caption.

This one time....at the parade 🤷🏽‍♂️

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

6. This may come as news to Draft Kings and Fan Duel, but Mike Francesa invented daily fantasy sports -- yesterday.

7. RANDOM "LOCAL NEWS GOES WRONG" VIDEO OF THE DAY: This isn't local news. It's CNN. But I had to post this one for all my fellow Howard Stern fans since Sal amd Richard pulled off one of their best pranks ever.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: New SI Media Podcast drops early tomorrow morning with SI senior writer, Lee Jenkins. If you're an NBA fan, you will want to listen, so hit the subscribe button right above in italics.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)