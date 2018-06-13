1. During spring training, networks experimented with having players mic'd up during games and it produced some pretty memorable moments. However, those instances have absolutely nothing on this clip below from a 2016 Dodgers-Mets game. New York hurler Noah Syndergaard threw behind L.A. second baseman Chase Utley and was quickly ejected. This brought a livid Terry Collins out of the dugout and the Mets skipper went at it HARD with umpires. Listen to the umpire talk to Syndergaard, while he pleads for a warning ("That ain't gonna happen") and then go at with Collins, who uses very, very bad language, asks that his team gets a shot at Utley and rips MLB.

How have I never seen this with the audio before? pic.twitter.com/SGg9KNZk2l — Jed (@TigersJUK) June 13, 2018

Bottom line: MLB and its broadcast partners need to mic everyone during games. The content would be outstanding and it would do nothing but help grow the sport, create some buzz and generate interest. Also, "our ass is in the jackpot" now needs to be used by people on a daily basis.

2. ESPN execs and PR people must be thrilled with this clip of Stephen A. Smith answering a question from Snoop Dogg about whether he's a breast or butt man.

Stephen A Smith says "always, always ass—that's true" 💀💀💀



He used his "we're talking about a serious topic on First Take" voice so you KNEW he meant it pic.twitter.com/4haFLbz968 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 13, 2018

3. An Ohio teenager got a wrong text from the Tampa Bay Bucs, but he was able to parlay the mistake into an autographed Mike Evans jersey.

4. Braves pitcher Brandon McCarthy has long been established as a first-ballot Twitter Hall of Famer. Sure, he tweets a little less now and others get more publicity for their tweets, but he still knows how and when to drop the hammer, as he did last night on the network run by his own sport.

I know the plots and punchlines to like 5 Bad News Bears movies but I know nothing at all about Mike Trout, DeGrom or Kluber. Shine a light on the stars and stories of our game @MLBNetwork — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) June 13, 2018

5. Props to Steph for the caption.

This one time....at the parade 🤷🏽‍♂️ A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jun 12, 2018 at 8:51pm PDT

6. This may come as news to Draft Kings and Fan Duel, but Mike Francesa invented daily fantasy sports -- yesterday.

With legalized sports betting upon us, Mike Francesa came up with a terrific idea today. It seems that Big Mike has invented daily fantasy sports. pic.twitter.com/Qlwm3ACbYA — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 13, 2018

7. RANDOM "LOCAL NEWS GOES WRONG" VIDEO OF THE DAY: This isn't local news. It's CNN. But I had to post this one for all my fellow Howard Stern fans since Sal amd Richard pulled off one of their best pranks ever.

