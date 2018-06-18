1. The golf world was turned upside down Saturday afternoon when Phil Mickelson got frustrated and decided to hit his golf ball while it was still moving on the 13th green. Some fans and many in the sports media world were outraged. Absolutely outraged. That meant one thing: A bevy of steaming hot takes flying around the Internet with no regard for human life. Golf writers were salty that Lefty would commit such a dastardly crime. Writers and others in the sports world were trying to wrap their brains around such a national tragedy and the result was an ongoing barrage of takes that were impossible to keep up with.

But, fear not. Traina Thoughts is here for you. We've power ranked eight of the hottest hot takes on Mickelson's behavior. If you disagree with the rankings in any way, hit me up on Twitter and let me know your take.

#8: Brian Keogh, Independent.ie

Mickelson has let himself down more than the game he says he loves https://t.co/0nVpFImOfk — Brian Keogh (@IrishGolfDesk) June 18, 2018

#7: Lee Fitting, ESPN Vice President of college sports

Disgraceful move by Phil Mickelson. Embarrassment to the game. Thought he was better than that. Bush league. — Lee Fitting (@leefitting) June 16, 2018

#6: Michael Bamberger, Golf.com

You could say that this moment was Phil taking the middle finger off his gloved hand and raising it high to the perfect sky of a fine June day. https://t.co/6KNSV3P4om — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 17, 2018

#5: TalkSport.com

#4: John Hopkins, FOX

Oh hell yeah 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WUQxwYAf43 — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) June 17, 2018

#3: Randall Mell, Golf Channel

Not only did Phil Mickelson manipulate the rules of golf, writes @RandallMellGC, he broke the spirit of the game: https://t.co/B9ANIzyMHN pic.twitter.com/f0Xa6bdcTf — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 17, 2018

#2: Ian O'Connor, ESPN

On his birthday, Phil Mickelson just made a mockery of the U.S. Open. I suggest that the same USGA suits that hounded Dustin Johnson at Oakmont ask the birthday boy to please leave the course. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 16, 2018

Why Phil Mickelson should apologize then withdraw from the U.S. Open https://t.co/keEmHCs0zX — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 16, 2018

#1: Andy North, ESPN

Andy North on ESPN saying Mickelson did “damage” to the millions of kids who look up to him by putting a live ball has to be top 5 overreactions ever — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 17, 2018

When you play the "think of the kids" card, you automatically get top billing. Fitting might have been the most angry, but he just sent a tweet. He didn't write an entire column, so he couldn't be ranked lower. Props to Bamberger for the middle finger analogy. Hopkins called Mickelson a "chump" and "silly ass," but he did it too calmly to be ranked in the Top 3. Mell made a strong case for No. 1 since he claimed Mickelson ruined all of golf, but that still can't top the "what about the children" take.

BONUS: Not a hot take, but noteworthy, nonetheless.

Trying to think of the "other sports" equivalent to what Phil did today so you non-golf fans can contextualize it. I think it would be Kobe, in the midst of going 10-of-32, taking off one of his shoes and throwing it at Ray Allen on a breakaway. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 16, 2018

2. Brewers reliever Adrian Houser did more than just throw warm up pitches before entering yesterday's game. He also vomitted. Twice. "For Adrian today, it was just kind of a combination of a bunch of factors," said Milwaukee skipper Craig Counsell. "He wasn't under the weather at all, but it was an early wake-up call, not enough food, heat, probably a little nerves from getting to the big leagues today."

Wild moment in the Phillies-Brewers Game, Adrian Houser puked during the middle of an inning. Stayed in. For those wondering, it did not count as a mound visit. pic.twitter.com/zi8izldXN9 — Bootleg Fantasy FB (@BootlegFantasy) June 17, 2018

3. You can't snip him.

John Cena Vows to Get His Vasectomy Reversed So He Can Have a Baby with Nikki Bella https://t.co/PR4hXt5WEi — People (@people) June 18, 2018

4. Joel Embiid, who says he doesn't slide in DMs, is in full offseason mode.

5. The latest episode of the SI Media Podcast features Sports Illustrated senior writer Lee Jenkins and New York Post media reporter Andrew Marchand.

Jenkins discusses the cover story he wrote for SI this week on Kevin Durant and shares insight into Durant’s unique personality. Jenkins, who broke the story of LeBron James returning to Cleveland in 2014, also weighs in on The Decision 3.0. Jenkins also takes you behind the scenes of what Durant and LeBron are like away from the court. Jenkins also talks about his writing process, how long it takes him to write a story, how competitive he is with other NBA writers, and much more.

Marchand talks about a variety of sports media topics, including A-Rod taking over ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball telecast, how he expects FOX to fare broadcasting the World Cup and U.S. Open this week, Mike Francesa's ratings after his first month back on WFAN, and much more. Listen below or on iTunes.

6. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Bringing this back for the week. A couple of weeks ago, ESPN's Darren Rovell told me on the SI Media Podcast (at the 27-minute mark) that he thought the SEC should've stepped in and stopped the storyline where Vince McMahon was blown up in a limo. Let's relive that moment and Mr. McMahon's return.

IN CLOSING: It's been more than a week since the NBA Finals ended and we still haven't heard from LeBron James. No tweets since April 14, no Instagram posts since May 2.