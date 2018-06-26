1. We can all use as many feel-good stories as possible these days to restore our faith in humanity. Enter a man named Cesar, who helps his friend Jose, who is blind and deaf, follow Colombia's World Cup games by holding Jose's hands and using various hand gestures to describe the live action. Watch this amazing act of friendship in action and see what happens when Colombia scores a goal.

A Colombian man helps his deaf and blind friend experience the joy of their team's #WorldCup campaign pic.twitter.com/wsZruvjgAR — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 25, 2018

2. Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins, who went 0-for-4 in a 4-2 loss to the Yankees last night, let his frustration get to him and mixed it up with a fan who was jawing at him during the game. Hoskins apologized after the game.

Rhys Hoskins’ alleged fan incident in the 6th after he didn’t immediately run after a dropped 3rd strike... pic.twitter.com/a9SNzHhfd5 — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) June 26, 2018

Hoskins apologized for jawing with the fan behind the Phillies’ dugout. Cited frustration in the moment, saying “it shouldn’t happen, it can’t happen. ... I was in the wrong.” Hoskins said he couldn’t remember what the fan said to him or what he said back to the fan. #Phillies — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 26, 2018

3. What goes up does not have to come down when it comes to Minute Maid Park, as the Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson proved last night.

What goes up must come down … right? pic.twitter.com/DXf5DDDAoT — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2018

4. "Apart from that Mrs Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?" Mets manager Mickey Callaway gave one hell of a quote yesterday about the team's 8-7 loss Sunday agains the Dodgers.

Callaway will consider another bullpen game in the future if needed: "Other than the seven homers, we did OK. I think that the gameplan was to try to keep us in the game and give us a chance to win if we didn’t have a starter and those guys did that." — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) June 25, 2018

5. Brazilian World Cup reporter Julia Guimaraes will not tolerate idiotic fans who try to forceably kiss her while she's doing a report.

6. Giannis is growing a beard.

Instagram

Hopefully he doesn't try to fluff it with a fork.

Let me brush my hair😂😂 https://t.co/Em1mx9PaKe — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 23, 2018

7. RANDOM "HEATED INTERVIEW" VIDEO OF THE DAY: We're going to feature interviews that went off the rails and got nasty all week. We kick things off with this gem from Mike Tyson a few years ago.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: If LeBron James isn't the MVP, the award is useless.