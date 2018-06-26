Traina Thoughts: Video Of Man Helping His Blind And Deaf Friend Experience The World Cup Will Make Your Day

Colombian man uses various touching techniques to help friend follow World Cup.

By Jimmy Traina
June 26, 2018

1. We can all use as many feel-good stories as possible these days to restore our faith in humanity. Enter a man named Cesar, who helps his friend Jose, who is blind and deaf, follow Colombia's World Cup games by holding Jose's hands and using various hand gestures to describe the live action. Watch this amazing act of friendship in action and see what happens when Colombia scores a goal.

2. Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins, who went 0-for-4 in a 4-2 loss to the Yankees last night, let his frustration get to him and mixed it up with a fan who was jawing at him during the game. Hoskins apologized after the game.

3. What goes up does not have to come down when it comes to Minute Maid Park, as the Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson proved last night.

4. "Apart from that Mrs Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?" Mets manager Mickey Callaway gave one hell of a quote yesterday about the team's 8-7 loss Sunday agains the Dodgers.

5. Brazilian World Cup reporter Julia Guimaraes will not tolerate idiotic fans who try to forceably kiss her while she's doing a report.

6. Giannis is growing a beard.

Hopefully he doesn't try to fluff it with a fork.

7. RANDOM "HEATED INTERVIEW" VIDEO OF THE DAY: We're going to feature interviews that went off the rails and got nasty all week. We kick things off with this gem from Mike Tyson a few years ago.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: If LeBron James isn't the MVP, the award is useless.

