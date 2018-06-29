1. I love this tweet so much.

My favorite thing about this non-stop speculation over The Decision Part III is how LeBron James is somewhere chillaxin', cliffjumping with his son & living his best life while we're obsessing over his. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) June 29, 2018

The Internet, websites, Twitter, etc., are consumed with what LeBron James will do now that he's opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Reporters are throwing out every scenario possible: He's staying with the Cavs. He's going to the Lakers. He's going to the Celtics. He's going to the Sixers. LeBron is going to play with Paul George. LeBron is going to play with Kawhi Leonard. LeBron is trying to recruit Kevin Durant. LeBron is going to play with all four. He might play with three of the four. He could play with none of the four. And on and on and on it goes.

Meanwhile, the King has been chilling all week. He sang some Meek Mill, which, of course, meant he was going to sign with Philadelphia.

LEBRON LISTENING TO MEEK THE SIGNS ARE EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/ltGsdCoyp7 — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) June 26, 2018

And yesterday, he was jumping off a cliff.

NBA world waiting on LeBron's decision and he's out jumping off rocks 👑💦 [NSFW]



(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/6fvzdwAyjg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 29, 2018

And that video led to this pretty amusing piece of work.

Where do you think LeBron is headed this summer? pic.twitter.com/uFS5I2eT8F — Nitrogen Sports (@NitrogenSports) June 29, 2018

Then Drake dropped a new album last night and LeBron got dragged into that whole thing.

Drake and LeBron = 🐐🐐 of our time right now — FaZe Apex (@FaZeApex) June 29, 2018

Drake is Lebron

Hov is Jordan

Lil Wayne is Kobe

Kanye is Magic Johnson — Wilt The Stilt Chamberlain (@Glorious_ray5) June 29, 2018

Drake is the LeBron James of rap, he’s the absolute best of all-time! — Vern Thompson (@VernThompson) June 29, 2018

Drake is the LeBron James of rap, he’s the absolute best of all-time! — Vern Thompson (@VernThompson) June 29, 2018

Drake is the Lebron of Hip Hop — Marcus Perez (@Markaaaay) June 29, 2018

2018: The year it was confirmed Drake and LeBron were the GOATS 🐐 — Aqua (@akwasiaikins2) June 29, 2018

Kevin Love is listening to Drake’s “Emotionless” LeBron is leaving for sure smh pic.twitter.com/lIklBUu4Nd — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) June 29, 2018

Drake the lebron of the music industry rn everybody hate on him but it’s a fact that he’s the best out rn 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Lawrence (@im_unbaLANCEd) June 28, 2018

Drake and MJ on a track together is like MJ and LeBron on the same team in their primes, don't waste your time offering a counter opinion — Ramónis (@armizzle_) June 29, 2018

Don’t let Drake album distract you from the fact that Lebron coming to the Lakers though. — EaZy (@Jmpoint0) June 29, 2018

LeBron gonna be pretending to work out tomorrow while lip syncing Drake on IG stories lmao summer is officially here — Shad (@rashadalaiyan) June 29, 2018

But now that LeBron has officially opted out, the real fun begins. And hopefully it just remains fun, because this is kind of disturbing and ridiculous.

Security cameras being set up in front of LeBron’s Los Angeles home today so that the home can also be monitored by police in his current hometown of Bath, Ohio. Perhaps announcement not far off. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 29, 2018

Until he makes an official announcement, the circus will only get more outrageous. Hopefully, for everyone's sake, it doesn't last too long.

2. The NFL handed down a three-game suspension to Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston yesterday for inappropriately touching an Uber drive and this just proved once again that the league has no idea whatsoever what it's doing when it comes to suspensions.

NFL suspensions:



1 game: Josh Brown repeatedly terrorizes his ex-wife



3 games: Jameis Winston sexually assaults an Uber driver



4 games: Tom Brady asks ball boys to underinflate footballs



16 games: Martavis Bryant uses marijuana — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) June 28, 2018

3. The Brewers-Reds had a very boring dustup last night where nothing really happened.

Benches clear between Reds and Brewers pic.twitter.com/JbAU1Y3S7I — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) June 29, 2018

However, the explanation for the heated moment that Brewers catcher Erik Kratz gave after the game was outstanding.

Erik Kratz on that little dust-up with Joey Votto: "Completely blown out of proportion, that’s all. We were discussing the Canadian dollar and flawed systems in our two governments. He was coming from a different side of it, and we were just discussing those kinds of things." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 29, 2018

4. Aaron Rodgers is preparing to face defenses in the 2018 season.

5. Nats pitcher Tanner Roark loves the '70s.

Tanner Roark's really got some top-notch facial hair going on. pic.twitter.com/Tn97Vh8gCO — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 28, 2018

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with author, podcast host and ESPN historian James Andrew Miller. Topics covered on the podcast: What is the vibe in Bristol these days? Has the narrative that ESPN has a politics problem calmed down? What will ESPN do about Get Up? Was there any fallout from Adrian Wojnarowski's epic NBA draft night on Twitter? Why did Colin Cowherd re-up with FOX Sports? Are former refs in NFL booths really necessary? Did Tony Soprano die in The Sopranos series finale. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM "HEATED INTERVIEW" VIDEO OF THE DAY: Former Royals manager Hal McRae gave us a classic case of going from 0 to 100 in 1993. Baseball needs more managers throwing stuff around during their postgame press conferences.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Despite yesterday's horrific tragedy, the Capital Gazette put out a newspaper today. Tip your caps to that stafff.