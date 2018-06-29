Traina Thoughts: 'LeBron James Day' Is Filled With Speculation, Takes, Memes and More

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

LeBron James jumps off a cliff, then opts out of contract with Cavaliers.

By Jimmy Traina
June 29, 2018

1. I love this tweet so much.

The Internet, websites, Twitter, etc., are consumed with what LeBron James will do now that he's opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Reporters are throwing out every scenario possible: He's staying with the Cavs. He's going to the Lakers. He's going to the Celtics. He's going to the Sixers. LeBron is going to play with Paul George. LeBron is going to play with Kawhi Leonard. LeBron is trying to recruit Kevin Durant. LeBron is going to play with all four. He might play with three of the four. He could play with none of the four. And on and on and on it goes.

Meanwhile, the King has been chilling all week. He sang some Meek Mill, which, of course, meant he was going to sign with Philadelphia.

And yesterday, he was jumping off a cliff.

And that video led to this pretty amusing piece of work.

Then Drake dropped a new album last night and LeBron got dragged into that whole thing.

But now that LeBron has officially opted out, the real fun begins. And hopefully it just remains fun, because this is kind of disturbing and ridiculous.

Until he makes an official announcement, the circus will only get more outrageous. Hopefully, for everyone's sake, it doesn't last too long.

2. The NFL handed down a three-game suspension to Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston yesterday for inappropriately touching an Uber drive and this just proved once again that the league has no idea whatsoever what it's doing when it comes to suspensions.

3. The Brewers-Reds had a very boring dustup last night where nothing really happened.

However, the explanation for the heated moment that Brewers catcher Erik Kratz gave after the game was outstanding.

4. Aaron Rodgers is preparing to face defenses in the 2018 season.

5. Nats pitcher Tanner Roark loves the '70s.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with author, podcast host and ESPN historian James Andrew Miller. Topics covered on the podcast: What is the vibe in Bristol these days? Has the narrative that ESPN has a politics problem calmed down? What will ESPN do about Get Up? Was there any fallout from Adrian Wojnarowski's epic NBA draft night on Twitter? Why did Colin Cowherd re-up with FOX Sports? Are former refs in NFL booths really necessary? Did Tony Soprano die in The Sopranos series finale. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM "HEATED INTERVIEW" VIDEO OF THE DAY: Former Royals manager Hal McRae gave us a classic case of going from 0 to 100 in 1993. Baseball needs more managers throwing stuff around during their postgame press conferences.

 

IN CLOSING: Despite yesterday's horrific tragedy, the Capital Gazette put out a newspaper today. Tip your caps to that stafff.

