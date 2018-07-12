1. You never know when the cameras will find you while attending a sporting event.

One man learned this lesson the hard way when he made it to TV during Wednesday's Cardinals-White Sox game because, unbeknownst to him, he had a nice slather of mustard on his cheek during $1 hot dog night.

What made this incident great was that the gentleman even received a phone call from someone to let him know he had mustard on his face. However, the guy wiped his lips, not his cheek, and the mustard remained in place until his wife finally helped him out in what was a very sweet moment.

There is an entire-hot-dog amount of mustard on this mans pic.twitter.com/xoq4UkVLt6 — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 12, 2018

Obviously, we especially love this clip because it gives us a chance to reference Seinfeld.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN icon Chris Berman. The man known as "Boomer," talks about how his first season in 31 years without hosting NFL Countdown went, the legacy of NFL Primetime, which he co-hosted with Tom Jackson, whether or not Primetime would work today, the various criticisms he's faced throughout his career, being told he can't use his famous nicknames by an ESPN producer and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. Rumors were already swirling that the Orioles may ship Manny Machado to the Yankees and then he poured gasoline on the fire by liking this Instagram photo last night.

Here's the screenshot of Manny Machado's verified Instagram account "liking" this pic #Yankees pic.twitter.com/RX5b5FLTzt — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzNYDN) July 12, 2018

4. HBO has released the first trailer for the upcoming season of Hard Knocks starring the Cleveland Browns.

5. That fake basketball league created by FOX must not pay too well because Charles Oakley, who is one of the coaches, was arrested at a Vegas casino for allegedly trying to pull back a $100 chip after losing a bet.

6. I've said this before and I'll say it again: One of the more underrated traditions in MLB is players giving a teammate the silent treatment after a home run. This happened to Yankees infielder Tyler Wade last night.

For those of you asking, here’s the Sterling call for the first career Home run for Tyler Wade: pic.twitter.com/yHWtyU99gx — Bronx Bomber Ball (@BronxBomberBall) July 12, 2018

7. The Rock appeared on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, where he said he is considering running for president, did tequilla shots and had an eyebrow off with Colbert.

8. RANDOM "DUETS" VIDEO OF THE DAY: Axl Rose and Elton John do the honors on "Bohemian Rhapsody."

IN CLOSING: Too many people care way too much about LeBron James murals.