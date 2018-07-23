1. Good grief, J.J. Watt. How much time have you spent in the gym this offseason?

The Texans defensive lineman has taken a page out of The Rock's book the past couple of weeks and posted shirtless pics of himself with muscles bulging out every single place possible to show off the results of hard work done in the weight room.

🔜 A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT

Clearly, Watt, who has been sidelined by injuries the past two seasons, including last season, when he played in just five games before fracturing his left leg, is on a mission in 2018.

2. Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has landed on the disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease. This was a gift for the New York tabloids, with the "Daily News" coming out the big winner.

Mets place Noah Syndergaard on the disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease



...yes, this is real (and it's today's back page)https://t.co/tyASLtnQCN pic.twitter.com/uZm7hreAia — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) July 23, 2018

3. Cam Newton's offseason outfits are in midseason form.

4. Would anyone be surprised at all if J.R. Smith just found out yesterday that LeBron James signed with the Lakers? It's a totally valid question after Smith posted this on Instagram Sunday.

Thanks bro @kingjames A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jul 22, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

5. This week's SI Media Podcast features two interviews. The show gets started with the manager of the first-place Philadelphia Phillies, Gabe Kapler. Kapler discusses how working in the media at FOX Sports/FS1 has helped him deal with the media during his first year as a manager. He also talks whether the Philly media has been what he’s expected, people wanting him fired after Opening Day, how he handles bad press, what he’s told his players about using social media, what his typical day is like, whether he’s pro or con bat flips, the one thing he’d like to see eliminated from MLB and many other topics.

Following Kapler, Chris Long of the Eagles and Kyle Long of the Bears join the show to discuss a new commercial they’re starring in, whether they want to get into media after football, being rivals and plenty more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

6. Week Two of Sacha Baron Cohen's new Showtime show, "Who Is America" was just as good as Week 1. This time, Cohen's biggest target was a Georgia State representative who exposed himself as a deragned racist. Warning: The video below has NSFW and offensive language.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Had a few requests to bring this back, so we'll do so this week. Flair, Piper, Savage, Vince McMahon going nuts with horrible commentary. This was vintage WWF.

