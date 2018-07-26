It doesn't appear as though John Wall got refreshed this offseason based on his team photo at Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Far from his picture day best, Wall looked worse for wear in his photo, sporting some extra pounds and bags under his eyes.

The Wizards tweeted the photo but had it deleted shortly thereafter.

NBA Twitter had a field day with the headshot:

Life before and after Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/Jar9q6gS2U — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 26, 2018

Pop: I need you guys to be ready to represent America



John Wall: I got you, coach pic.twitter.com/nTkZyWvl72 — Clemquon (@TheClemReport) July 26, 2018

who let this picture happen? my dude out here like he about to ask me for a cig. https://t.co/HVH9YlB9If — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) July 26, 2018

and then John Wall went home and he-he watched television until television went off https://t.co/ijh9oPXjUo — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) July 26, 2018

Uh oh. John and I have the same face fat now https://t.co/etTH7VlrXQ — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) July 26, 2018

my guy lookin like a guy being forced to answer questions about his ID by a club bouncer https://t.co/Vpw3d23jdA — sasha (@sashakalra) July 26, 2018

Why he looked retired lol https://t.co/h6pOX2lo85 — Ivan (@Iradovanovic_) July 26, 2018

Me in a relationship vs. me just out of a relationship pic.twitter.com/3QIgzLCxWS — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) July 26, 2018

For now, let's chalk Wall's less-than-stellar headshot up to Vegas maybe getting the best of him. Hopefully for the Wizards' faithful he'll be in-shape and ready to go come October.