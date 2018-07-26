Traina Thoughts: Stone Cold! Stone Cold! Stone Cold! Steelers' Vince Williams Comes to Camp as Steve Austin and It's Awesome

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams transformed into Stone Cold Steve Austin for training camp.

By Jimmy Traina
July 26, 2018

1. No NFL player can top the entrance that Steelers linebacker Vince Williams made Wednesday when he arrived to camp as WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Williams didn't just dress like the Texas Rattlesnake. He had music, mannerisms and a WWE title belt.

A true A+ performance all around by Williams.

2. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jenn Sterger, who talks about everything she has done from the day Brent Musburger made her famous to today. Sterger talks about her myriad of jobs in sports media and the time she tried out to be a WWE superstar. She also discusses how she looks at the Brett Favre controversy through the lens of today's #MeToo movement, what that saga has done to her, and who has and hasn't apologized for it. She also discusses what it's like to be a woman in sports media, her stand-up comedy career, and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes. Please, please, please subscribe if you haven't already and leave a review.

3. This was well played by the Atlanta Falcons, who responded to an absurd tweet from a local newscaster Thursday morning after signing Julio Jones to a new contract.

4. Forget going into the booth. When Joey Votto's playing days are over, he's going into the school bus.

5. Rough day at the office for Twins outfielder Max Kepler on Wednesday.

6. Can more MLB players do unfiltered postgame interviews the way Astros third baseman Alex Bregman did last night? Bregman was livid after a triple got turned into an out because of fan interference.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Vintage Rock.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING:How on earth has someone in Kevin Durant's inner circle not forced him to delete his social media accounts by now?

