1. No NFL player can top the entrance that Steelers linebacker Vince Williams made Wednesday when he arrived to camp as WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Williams didn't just dress like the Texas Rattlesnake. He had music, mannerisms and a WWE title belt.

Another look at Stone Cold Vince Williams. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/lzQcqaxnEo — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) July 25, 2018

Vince Williams just arrived dressed like Stone Cold Steve Austin. His car is playing the theme song. #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/PWMtN7CDIL — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) July 25, 2018

And that’s the bottom line cuz Stone Cold @VinnyVidiVici98 said so. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/5vXdhIhksi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 25, 2018

A true A+ performance all around by Williams.

2. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jenn Sterger, who talks about everything she has done from the day Brent Musburger made her famous to today. Sterger talks about her myriad of jobs in sports media and the time she tried out to be a WWE superstar. She also discusses how she looks at the Brett Favre controversy through the lens of today's #MeToo movement, what that saga has done to her, and who has and hasn't apologized for it. She also discusses what it's like to be a woman in sports media, her stand-up comedy career, and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes. Please, please, please subscribe if you haven't already and leave a review.

3. This was well played by the Atlanta Falcons, who responded to an absurd tweet from a local newscaster Thursday morning after signing Julio Jones to a new contract.

Dear @juliojones_11,



My 10 year old son is a huge fan. The pic below has been his long time screen saver.



Tonight, he told me he is changing it to a solo shot of @M_Ryan02 or @devontafreeman.



Just thought you should know.



Sincerely,

BL@AtlantaFalcons @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/ocjmPAPYIp — Buck Lanford (@BuckFOX5) July 25, 2018

Just in case anyone needs a new phone wallpaper or desktop screensaver... pic.twitter.com/Mj2EeoLhBQ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 26, 2018

4. Forget going into the booth. When Joey Votto's playing days are over, he's going into the school bus.

“Everybody on? Good, great, grand, wonderful. No yelling on the bus!” – Joey Votto pic.twitter.com/hEWRv1wB2P — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2018

5. Rough day at the office for Twins outfielder Max Kepler on Wednesday.

Rogers Centre turf - 1



Max Kepler's pride - 0https://t.co/ZSWCdeuZQ8 pic.twitter.com/WHsfIS5C7n — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 25, 2018

6. Can more MLB players do unfiltered postgame interviews the way Astros third baseman Alex Bregman did last night? Bregman was livid after a triple got turned into an out because of fan interference.

Lmao did you guys see Alex Bregman’s reaction to his triple being overturned? pic.twitter.com/Y45FZHZo4n — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) July 26, 2018

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Vintage Rock.

