1. If you ever think athletes don't have good reasons for hating the media, just remember this story.

Stanford running back Bryce Love, a strong Heisman Trophy candidate this upcoming season, didn't attend Pac 12 media day in person on Thursday. He was there via Skype so he could attend class.

"Me, personally, I really wanted to be there to represent the university," Love said. "But I decided I just wasn't able to make it happen this year. Based on other commitments, trying to graduate in December required me to take more classes over the summer."

Seems perfectly reasonable and actually commendable. But not to CBS Sports columinst Dennis Dodd. He was not happy that Love passed on something as vital and as important as Media Day.

Let's take a look at some of the more absurd lines in Dodd's hot take column:

"Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott had to know on some level this was a bad look—his league's best player not showing for the conference's football rollout."

No, it's actually not a bad look at all.

"But his absence does set a dangerous precedent. This is going to give every star player an excuse to Skype in."

Dangerous? Dramatic much? Who cares? It's a college football media day. The world will survive without a player being there in person.

"Let's just say Stanford forfeited a bit of a leverage to protest if Love doesn't win the Heisman. Five different times Cardinal players have finished second in Heisman voting since 2009.​"

Sure, Bryce Love not attending media day in person on July 26 will have a huuuuuuuuge impact on his Heisman Trophy chances, which is voted on in December.

"It's just that we thought we knew ya, Bryce. We wish we knew more."

He's a college kid who is attending summer classes so he can graduate in December. What more do you need to know? Good grief!

2. LeBron James has gotten a lot of attention over the past 24 hours for saying that he regrets giving his 14-year-old son his name in a clip of his upcoming HBO talk show. However, the really great highlight in the video is Snoop Dogg's reaction at the 55-second mark when James tells him that he recently got into an argument with one of the moms at his kid's basketball game.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name.” - @KingJames



This and more real, unfiltered conversation with @OBJ_3, @mavcarter, and more in UNINTERRUPTED’s unscripted series THE SHOP.



First episode dropping 8/28, exclusively on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/zIoxEgBnJn — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 26, 2018

3. The Oakland A's have been hot lately, winning six games in a row and scoring 41 runs over their past four games. The secret to their success? Chugging Red Bulls before the game.

The squad had a Red Bull chugging contest 😂 pic.twitter.com/2k1rvSWWeL — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 27, 2018

4. How good is the life of an NFL player? So good that fans even bring them fast food to eat after practice.

5. Since the Lakers are going with a trainwreck roster this season, a Friends opening credits parody seems perfect.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jenn Sterger, who talks about everything she has done from the day Brent Musburger made her famous to today. Sterger talks about her myriad jobs in sports media and the time she tried out to be a WWE superstar. She also discusses how she looks at the Brett Favre controversy through the lens of today's #MeToo movement, what that saga has done to her, and who has and hasn't apologized for it. She also discusses what it's like to be a woman in sports media, her stand-up comedy career, and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes. Please, please, please subscribe if you haven't already and leave a review.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Can't think of a better way to close out the week than with some classic Ric Flair.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Only 42 days until the first NFL game of the 2018 season.