1. The one and only Gus Johnson is the guest on this week's SI Media Podcast and he was superb. Over the 45-minute conversation, we covered tons of ground. Topics include: Why he gave up Twitter, being a fan favorite, critics who say he's too loud and over the top, his overall philosophy when calling a game, his first big break, his famous NCAA Tournament calls, whether all his calls are spontaneous, the longevitiy of good play-by-play broadcasters, his favorite sport to cover, his favorite analysts that he's worked with, whether he misses calling NFL action, his opinion on players taking a knee during the national anthem, his biggest pet peeve with college football, not loving the "Gus-gasm" phrase that lights up Twitter when he has a big call. At one point, we also got into a fight about Patrick Ewing.

Johnson also recounts his biggest on air gaffe, which involved quite a mix up of people.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

2. This Red Sox usher made the play of the night in MLB Wednesday.

Make it look easier, you can’t. pic.twitter.com/0XhhCcU1yt — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2018

3. Major League Baseball's best tweeter, Brandon McCarthy, is officially done with baseball and he's ending his career in style with these numbers.

When I got into baseball in 2011, Brandon McCarthy quickly became my favourite player.



I am glad my decision has been proven to be the right one over time. pic.twitter.com/Ta9NeRwA6x — Max Laughton (@maxlaughton) September 13, 2018

This news went over well with McCarthy's wife, Amanda.

4. Sometimes the takes are so hot you have to step back admire just how absurd they are.

Hate these games being cancelled due to hurricane. Couldn’t they have waited another day or two to see what the impact of hurricane is... if any at all?? — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 11, 2018

5. A Florida man is suing the Tampa Bay Rays over getting too many text messages about promotional offers. He wants $1,500 for damages and $500 per text message.

6. Is it just me or did WWE's Fandango look like Blake Griffin's twin brother when he was younger?

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's been a while since I've had The Rock in Traina Thoughts, so I'm fixing that right now with this vintage promo.

IN CLOSING: Dear New York Yankees, PLEASE WAKE THE HELL UP!