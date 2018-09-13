Traina Thoughts: Gus Johnson On His Worst On-Air Gaffe, Biggest Pet Peeve With College Football, Not Loving The "Gus-gasm Phrase" And Much More

FOX's Gus Johnson once had a flub involving Will Ferrell and Ron Jeremy

By Jimmy Traina
September 13, 2018

1. The one and only Gus Johnson is the guest on this week's SI Media Podcast and he was superb. Over the 45-minute conversation, we covered tons of ground. Topics include: Why he gave up Twitter, being a fan favorite, critics who say he's too loud and over the top, his overall philosophy when calling a game, his first big break, his famous NCAA Tournament calls, whether all his calls are spontaneous, the longevitiy of good play-by-play broadcasters, his favorite sport to cover, his favorite analysts that he's worked with, whether he misses calling NFL action, his opinion on players taking a knee during the national anthem, his biggest pet peeve with college football, not loving the "Gus-gasm" phrase that lights up Twitter when he has a big call. At one point, we also got into a fight about Patrick Ewing.

Johnson also recounts his biggest on air gaffe, which involved quite a mix up of people.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

2. This Red Sox usher made the play of the night in MLB Wednesday.

3. Major League Baseball's best tweeter, Brandon McCarthy, is officially done with baseball and he's ending his career in style with these numbers.

This news went over well with McCarthy's wife, Amanda.

4. Sometimes the takes are so hot you have to step back admire just how absurd they are.

5. A Florida man is suing the Tampa Bay Rays over getting too many text messages about promotional offers. He wants $1,500 for damages and $500 per text message. 

6. Is it just me or did WWE's Fandango look like Blake Griffin's twin brother when he was younger?

View this post on Instagram

#tbt 18 years ago Indyriffic .

A post shared by Fandango (@wwefandango) on

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's been a while since I've had The Rock in Traina Thoughts, so I'm fixing that right now with this vintage promo.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Dear New York Yankees, PLEASE WAKE THE HELL UP!

