1. The NFL had a fun and wild day Sunday thanks to a lot of upsets, but there's still a bad taste in everyone's mouth because of absurd roughing-the-passer penalties.

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews has become the poster boy for the new rule, getting flagged for the infraction yesterday for the third time in three games. Before this season Matthews had been called for four roughing-the-passer penalties in nine years.

Here's the thing, though: The NFL doesn't care about the outrage. Howie Long took the league to task on FOX's postgame show, saying the rule seems completely "subjective." Kurt Warner, a former QUARTERBACK, thinks the rule is a problem.

Coming from a QB (albeit on OLD one)... that was a heck of a fball play! Should be patted on the butt NOT the wallet for that one! https://t.co/x3jvvM2Dpw — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) September 24, 2018

But the NFL made sure to quickly defend the rule—specifically the part about a defender coming down on a QB with his weight—and gave off the impression that it isn't going anywhere, despite pretty much everyone hating it.

This is a foul for roughing the passer - the defender lands “with all or most of the defender’s weight” on the passer. Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9(b): https://t.co/s9YKN8NLuT #GBvsWAS pic.twitter.com/ei2QZkvvzx — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 23, 2018

NFL consultant Ed Hochuli tells PFT the Clay Matthews hit on Alex Smith was "textbook" roughing the passer https://t.co/C1NriQYH2r — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 24, 2018

As for Matthews, Twitter was helpful, providing him with suggestions on how to sack the QB going forward.

When NFL officials see Clay Matthews look at a Quarterback for too long: pic.twitter.com/BOzg9Ac6C1 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) September 23, 2018

How Clay Matthews is gonna have to start sacking QBs pic.twitter.com/tTybPrd9Nm — Dan (@AtIantaDan) September 23, 2018

Seriously, Clay Matthews is gonna have to start sacking QBs like this. pic.twitter.com/smN79X3Yay — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 23, 2018

Dear Clay Matthews,



This is how you properly take down a quarterback. pic.twitter.com/29njG4rwC5 — Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) September 23, 2018

2. Other Week 3 NFL items:

• In totally unsurprising news, Bill Belichick has no use for high fiving kids.

Bill Belichick is the devil, confirmed.



"I don't shake hands with kids!"pic.twitter.com/lY4xz3av09 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2018

• THIS is how you celebrate a touchdown.

• Seahawks safety Earl Thomas wanted to be a Cowboy, but Dallas wouldn't trade for him. After picking off Dak Prescott yesterday, Thomas took a bow in front of the Cowboys sideline. Of course, in the No Fun League, this drew a penalty.

• Bills cornerback Tre White mocked Kirk Cousins after Buffalo went into Minnesota and pulled off the most shocking upset of the season.

Tre White sums up the day for #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0kIe727ZXg — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 23, 2018

• I'm part of a weekly NFL gambling podcast, out each Friday here on SI.com. I'm only mentioning this because I went 3-0 in my Best Bets this past week, so subscribe here and then go against me the rest of the season.

3. While sports media Twitter was having a collective orgasm over Tiger Woods winning a tournment for the first time in five years yesterday, WFAN's Mike Francesa was having none of it.

Mike Francesa tells us that the #TOURchampionship is a ridiculous event which means absolutely nothing. So Tiger really has nothing to be proud of. pic.twitter.com/E9hPxyqhem — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 23, 2018

4. Longtime White Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson called his final game Sunday after 35 years in the booth. The man known for his "You can put it on the booooooard" home run call, was overwhelmed with emotion after calling the final out.

5. The boycotts need work.

Colin Kaepernick is Nike's $6 billion man: Company's stock has jumped since controversial ad's debut, adding billions to the company's market value https://t.co/xjQ9xf0CDw pic.twitter.com/PmUKqx9aSs — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 21, 2018

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall, who talks about his upcoming book on The Sopranos, plus all things Sopranos, the state of broadcast TV, the three shows you should be watching right now, the worst show he's ever seen, his top 10 shows of all time, what daily life is like for a TV critic, Friday Night Lights, The OC, Beverly Hills 90210 and much more.

New York Post media columinst Andrew Marchand comes in at the 44-minute mark to talk about ESPN's Monday Night Football booth, NFL ratings, FS1's terrible lineup of shows, the glut of gambling shows, Michelle Beadle's departure from Get Up, Mike Francesa's new app and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Hawk Harrelson retiring, here's a great clip of him completely losing his mind during a game.

IN CLOSING: Who would've though before the season that Monday night's Steelers-Bucs game would be so intriguing?