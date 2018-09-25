Traina Thoughts: Vance McDonald Unleashes a Filthy Stiff Arm and the Internet Can't Handle It

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald stiff armed Bucs safety Chris Conte into oblivion and the Internet loved it.

By Jimmy Traina
September 25, 2018

1. The vast majority of you have seen it, been in awe of it and watched it over and over and over.

My goodness this was a MONSTER stiff-arm (Via @nfl)

To say Steelers tight end Vance McDonald unleashed a stiff arm on Bucs defensive back Chris Conte en route to a 75-yard touchdown would not even come close to describing what exactly happened. It was vicious. It was disrespectful. It was exhilarting. It was beautiful.

Naturally, Twitter's reaction to this play was swift and over the top, as it should be.

Even McDonald's teammate, Cam Heyward, lost his mind during the play.

McDonald himself was impressed with Twitter's performance.

As for what McDonald was thinking on the play? It was pretty straight forward.

Meanwhile, not only did the Bucs' Chris Conte have a rough game, but so did a guy who shares the same name and got bombarded with tweets all night.

2. If you haven't seen this 7-year-old girl belt out the national anthem at an L.A. Galaxy game Sunday night, watch it now and stick with it until the end. You won't be disappointed.

3. If you had the under in Saturday's Wisconsin-Iowa game, you won't want to watch this week's installment of Scott Van Pelt's Bad Beats.

4. Cavs coach Ty Lue is just like everyone else when one of their friends tries to put them on Instagram Live.

5. Well, this was not nice. An Instagram model who allegedly had a thing with Jimmy Garappolo before he went on the date with an adult film star seemed to enjoy his torn ACL injury on Sunday.

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall, who talks about his upcoming book on The Sopranos, the state of broadcast TV, the three shows you should be watching right now, the worst show he's ever seen, his top 10 shows of all time, what daily life is like for a TV critic, Friday Night LightsThe OCBeverly Hills 90210 and much more.

New York Post media columinst Andrew Marchand comes in at the 44-minute mark to talk about ESPN's Monday Night Football booth, NFL ratings, FS1's terrible lineup of shows, the glut of gambling shows, Michelle Beadle's departure from Get Up, Mike Francesa's new app and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Still the best stiff arm of all time.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Seeing LeBron in a Lakers jersey still isn't right.

